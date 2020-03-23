Coronavirus: Whittington Health launch crowdfunding drive to support staff wellbeing

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire PA Archive/PA Images

Amid the coronavirus crisis the Whittington Health NHS Trust has launched a crowdfunding page to help provide support to its staff who are fighting the pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Whittington Hospital staffer with donated pizza. Picture: Whittington Health A Whittington Hospital staffer with donated pizza. Picture: Whittington Health

The Archway-based hospital trust, given a “good” CQC rating last week, has creating the page for public donations to its staff during the fight against the virus.

According to a hospital spokesperson the fundraising is “to support our staff at this difficult moment which NHS budgets do not cover”.

They added: “It is primarily focussed on helping our charity to support staff wellbeing.”

As the hospital’s efforts to take on the coronavirus update began, we spoke to Dr Maria Goddard, a GP there, about how services had transformed and how to help rough sleepers during the epidemic.

And some have already been making hospital staff feel special - one mysterious benefactor sent free pizza to emergency and intensive care staff.

To support the hospital crowdfunder, visit justgiving.com/campaign/supportwhittington