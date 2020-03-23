Coronavirus: Whittington Health launch crowdfunding drive to support staff wellbeing
PUBLISHED: 09:59 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 23 March 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Amid the coronavirus crisis the Whittington Health NHS Trust has launched a crowdfunding page to help provide support to its staff who are fighting the pandemic.
The Archway-based hospital trust, given a “good” CQC rating last week, has creating the page for public donations to its staff during the fight against the virus.
According to a hospital spokesperson the fundraising is “to support our staff at this difficult moment which NHS budgets do not cover”.
They added: “It is primarily focussed on helping our charity to support staff wellbeing.”
As the hospital’s efforts to take on the coronavirus update began, we spoke to Dr Maria Goddard, a GP there, about how services had transformed and how to help rough sleepers during the epidemic.
And some have already been making hospital staff feel special - one mysterious benefactor sent free pizza to emergency and intensive care staff.
To support the hospital crowdfunder, visit justgiving.com/campaign/supportwhittington