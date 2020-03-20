Coronavirus: West Hampstead Tesco marks out social distancing zones on shopfloor

The social distancing areas inside the store. Picture: Zoe Billingham Zoe Billingham

A West Hampstead Tesco has marked out social distancing measures on its shopfloor to protect customers from coronavirus.

Tesco Express in West End Lane is using black and yellow hazard tape to show customers how far apart they must stand while scouring the food-shy shelves.

According to government advice, people must stand two metres apart if out in public.

Zoe Billingham, a customer from Fortune Green, said: “The staff were charming - there was a gentleman meeting and greeting customers at the door with a smile and explaining how the social distancing should work.

“A good deal of effort had gone to marking up the floor with tape and printing signs to explain the initiative to customers.

“Even though the shelves were a bit bare it felt like a safe and welcoming environment to be in.”

A Tesco spokesperson said: “To ensure we are doing everything possible to reduce the risk of infection for both our customers and colleagues, we will be introducing some distancing measures at the checkout and, to make it swifter, invite customers who can to pay by card.”

