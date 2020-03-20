Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: West Hampstead Tesco marks out social distancing zones on shopfloor

PUBLISHED: 17:32 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 20 March 2020

The social distancing areas inside the store. Picture: Zoe Billingham

The social distancing areas inside the store. Picture: Zoe Billingham

Zoe Billingham

A West Hampstead Tesco has marked out social distancing measures on its shopfloor to protect customers from coronavirus.

Tesco Express in West End Lane is using black and yellow hazard tape to show customers how far apart they must stand while scouring the food-shy shelves.

According to government advice, people must stand two metres apart if out in public.

Zoe Billingham, a customer from Fortune Green, said: “The staff were charming - there was a gentleman meeting and greeting customers at the door with a smile and explaining how the social distancing should work.

“A good deal of effort had gone to marking up the floor with tape and printing signs to explain the initiative to customers.

“Even though the shelves were a bit bare it felt like a safe and welcoming environment to be in.”

A Tesco spokesperson said: “To ensure we are doing everything possible to reduce the risk of infection for both our customers and colleagues, we will be introducing some distancing measures at the checkout and, to make it swifter, invite customers who can to pay by card.”

For the latest coronavirus news from the Ham&High and across north London visit our live blog and join our Facebook group.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: 22 confirmed cases in Camden - plus latest figures from Haringey, Barnet and Westminster

A woman wearing a face mask mask in central London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Boris Johnson to address the nation on latest measures to tackle coronavirus threat

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA/Simon Dawson

Coronavirus: Scammers ‘targeting elderly’ by offering to help with shopping during pandemic say cops

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus live updates: Key workers listed as school closures set to begin

A stock image of a student sitting eams. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Coronavirus: Fortismere School in Muswell Hill closes for ‘deep clean’

Parents were notified over the weekend. Picture: Sam Volpe

Most Read

Coronavirus: 22 confirmed cases in Camden - plus latest figures from Haringey, Barnet and Westminster

A woman wearing a face mask mask in central London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Boris Johnson to address the nation on latest measures to tackle coronavirus threat

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA/Simon Dawson

Coronavirus: Scammers ‘targeting elderly’ by offering to help with shopping during pandemic say cops

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus live updates: Key workers listed as school closures set to begin

A stock image of a student sitting eams. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Coronavirus: Fortismere School in Muswell Hill closes for ‘deep clean’

Parents were notified over the weekend. Picture: Sam Volpe

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus live updates: Key workers listed as school closures set to begin

A stock image of a student sitting eams. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

RFU cancels all rugby seasons below Premiership level

Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC in the London 3 Essex. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hampstead’s coffee shop in a phone box under threat: Cost of traders’ licence ‘would put me out of business’

Mustafa Mehmet at his station in Hampstead's old-fashioned red phone box. Picture: Mustafa Mehmet

Maida Vale brawl: 7 jailed over brutal armed street fight in W9

The six adults sentenced for their part in a mass brawl in Maida Vale in January 2019. Picture: Met Police

Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe join Whitehall demonstration for fellow imprisoned Briton Anoosheh Ashoori

Richard and Gabriella Ratcliffe support Sherry Izadi at a protest for her husband Anoosheh Ashoori's freedom. Picture: Daren Nair
Drive 24