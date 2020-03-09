Coronavirus: Two cases in Camden, Public Health England confirms

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

There are two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Camden, Public Health England (PHE) has revealed.

Health chiefs have published a list of all the cases in the England, as of 9am on Sunday.

Haringey has no cases but Barnet's figure is now up from three on Thursday to four.

MP Mike Freer posted on social media last week saying the potentially lethal virus had spread to the his Finchley and Golders Green constituency.

Prime minister Boris Johnson will on Monday chair an emergency meeting of senior ministers to discuss the country's response to the coronavirus crisis following the UK's third death linked to the illness.

PHE confirmed on Sunday evening that a man in his 60s, with underlying health problems, died at North Manchester General Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

It came on the day that confirmed cases of the virus in the UK reached 278, after more than 23,500 people had been tested.

Camden Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Camden Council have been contacted for comment.