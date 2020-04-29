Coronavirus tributes: Crouch End NHS receptionist Amanda Forde was ‘an incredible and truly caring woman’

Colleagues at a Crouch End GP’s practice have paid tribute to ‘wonderful’ NHS receptionist Amanda Forde, who died earlier this month from coronavirus.

Ms Forde, 52, was a member of staff at the Vale Practice in Park Road, and colleagues “miss her terribly”.

Claire Byrne, another receptionist at the surgery, paid tribute to her on behalf of the surgery.

She said: “She was a lovely, kind woman. She really was incredible and truly caring.

“She was a remarkable friend and colleague, she had been a receptionist for 15 years.”

“She was a wife and a mother to a grown-on and they have lost her. They’ll miss her and we will miss her.”

Ms Forde, who was known as Mandy at the surgery, had previously worked at Weston Park surgery, along with Claire and another receptionist, before the trio moved to The Vale three years ago.

Claire said their colleagues’ death had devastated staff at The Vale, adding: “It was just unbelievable. We could hardly believe she was off sick, then that she had the virus. It had sounded as though she was getting better, and then we heard she was very ill again.

“We just want to share how friendly and empathetic a woman she was. She’ll be really missed – patients have been really shocked to hear the sad news.”

Amanda Forde died on April 3 this year. It is not known how she contracted the Covid-19 virus.

She is one of approximately 100 key workers to have passed away due to the virus. On Tuesday at 11am around the country a minutes’ silence was held to pay tribute to frontline staff who had lost their lives.

There have been 531 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Haringey, and London-wide 4,693 people have died in hospitals after testing postive for Covid-19.

As of Monday evening, in north London 430 patients have died at the Royal Free London NHS Trust, with 147 at University College London Hospitals NHS Trust, and 96 at the Whittington Health NHS Trust.

