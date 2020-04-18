Search

Coronavirus: Tributes paid to Euston-based British Transport Police detective who died of Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 18 April 2020

Undated handout photo issued by British Transport Police of Detective Constable John Coker, 53, who died on Friday night after being taken ill on March 22, the BTP has confirmed. Picture: BTP

A Euston-based British Transport Police (BTP) detective has died of the coronavirus.

Det Const John Coker, 53, died on Friday night after being taken ill on March 22, the BTP has confirmed.

After his health did not improve he was admitted to hospital and transferred to an intensive care unit to receive critical treatment.

Mr Coker had worked for the BTP for more than a decade. He had risen to his rank of detective constable and worked out of Euston’s criminal investigation department (CID).

Paying tribute to Mr Coker, BTP Chief Constable Paul Crowther said: “My thoughts are with John’s family, for whom the last three weeks have been incredibly difficult and who will be struggling to deal with this most distressing outcome.

“Local colleagues have been in constant contact with John’s wife and will pass on the heartfelt condolences of us all.

“BTP will continue that support over the coming days, weeks and months.

“Understandably this is a very difficult time for John’s wife and family and they have asked for privacy.

“My thoughts are also with the many officers and staff who worked alongside John, as we each come to terms with this truly awful news.

“John has been part of the BTP family for over a decade and became a Detective Constable within the CID department at Euston where he was much loved and respected by all those he worked with.

“His colleagues remember a man who was charismatic, kind and thoughtful and took everything in his stride. He will be greatly missed by all in the force.”

Mr Coker is survived by his wife and their three children.

If you’ve lost a loved one to Covid-19 in Camden, Haringey, Barnet or Westminster and want to pay tribute, contact the Ham&High newsdesk on editorial@hamhigh.co.uk.

