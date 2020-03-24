Search

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Ham&High is there with you

PUBLISHED: 13:52 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 24 March 2020

Editor André Langlois. Ref mhh 44 18TI 3990. Picture: Terry Ife

Editor André Langlois. Ref mhh 44 18TI 3990. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

At the Ham&high we want to tell you we’re there with you and we want to support the great work being done in the community.

There WIth You logo. Ham&High. Picture: ArchantThere WIth You logo. Ham&High. Picture: Archant

I think it’s safe to say that as we looked forward into this new year, none of us expected to be where we are today.

You don’t need me to tell you that things are weird. You also don’t need me to tell you about the amazing work that NHS staff are doing in the most difficult of circumstances – although we’ll tell you that at every possible opportunity anyway.

What has been striking is the level of community spirit being shown across the country.

We have a difficult time ahead in many ways. It is going to be painful, and sometimes lonely, but we at the Ham&High want to say that, along with the local community, we are there with you.

Our team of journalists are scattered across the breadth of north London, working from front rooms, bedrooms and kitchens and we’ll be there until we are through this.

We are here to give you the vital information you need about where we live, but also to shine a light on the great work so many people are doing.

You may also want to watch:

Our newspaper and our website want to give a platform to groups in the community.

We can’t cover everything, but we will do our best to serve our community. So let us know about the great things happening near you.

As well as reporting the news, we have launched a directory on the website with contact details for the groups and organisations, old and new, that we need so much right now. Search “There With You: Essential list” on our website, and to get your group added, email reporter michael.boniface@archant.co.uk and we will update the directory.

I wish everyone well. Take care of yourselves.

André Langlois, editor.

We are There With You:

For the latest coronavirus health advice from the NHS, go to 111.nhs.uk/covid-19.

Our directory of community organisations and groups, helping people during the coronavirus outbreak can be found www.hamhigh.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus-there-with-you-groups-and-organisations-1-6576253

Join our Facebook group for updates and discussion on coronavirus in north London.

Most Read

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Coronavirus: Primary school workers launch Instagram page with activities for kids

Danielle Churney, Jemma Levy and Sophie Fenton.

Choirmaster Gareth Malone hits a positive note with a virtual singalong

Gareth Malone pictured here with members of the Hornsey Girls' School Steel Pans Band is setting up a virtual choir to connect people during the Coronovirus outbreak

Coronavirus: Golf courses to close

Golfers enjoying a round of golf before courses were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Maida Vale brawl: 7 jailed over brutal armed street fight in W9

The six adults sentenced for their part in a mass brawl in Maida Vale in January 2019. Picture: Met Police

