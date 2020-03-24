Search

Advanced search

There With You: Essential list of groups, networks and organisations during the coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 13:26 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 24 March 2020

Picture: Archant

Picture: Archant

Archant

Bookmark this list, which will provide contacts for help in the area and which we will keep updated throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

Do you have a support group or organisation in Camden, Haringey, Barnet or Westminster? Email reporter michael.boniface@archant.co.uk and we will update the directory.

Groups and organisations (in alphabetical order):

Age UK Camden: For more information on the charity’s response and how to help out, visit www.ageuk.org.uk/camden or call 020 7239 0400 or email info@ageukcamden.org.uk

Barnet Council: The local authority’s page with advice and information about services can be found at www.barnet.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19-latest-information-and-advice

Barnet COVID-19 Mutual Aid: Visit facebook.com/groups/215636692879586/

Together against Coronavirus: Information from Tulip Siddiq MP for residents of Hampstead and Kilburn can be found at www.togetheragainstcoronavirus.com

Camden Council: The local authority’s page with advice and information about services can be found at www.camden.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19

Camden COVID-19 Mutual Aid: Visit www.facebook.com/groups/199172994722225/

Camden Foodbank: Visit camden.foodbank.org.uk, call 02073874551 or email info@camden.foodbank.org.uk

Chalk Farm Foodbank: Visit chalkfarm.foodbank.org.uk, call 0207 483 3763 or 07445693763 or email info@chalkfarm.foodbank.org.uk

Euston Foodbank: Visit euston.foodbank.org.uk, call 07400 053838 or email info@euston.foodbank.org.uk

Ham&High: Join our North London Coronavirus Updates Facebook group for the latest discussion.

Hampstead Volunteer Corps: Visit www.hampsteadvolunteers.co.uk or email hampsteadvolunteers@gmail.com

Haringey Council: The local authority’s page with advice and information about services can be found at www.haringey.gov.uk/news-and-events/haringey-coronavirus-covid-19-updates

Haringey Covid-19 Mutual Aid: Visit www.facebook.com/groups/201573454403978/

Muswell Hill Soup Kitchen: Visit mhbc.org.uk/soup-kitchen

North London Cares: For more information visit northlondoncares.org.uk or call 0207 118 3838.

North Paddington Foodbank: Visit www.npfoodbank.org.uk

Queen’s Crescent Community Association: The Gospel Oak charity’s relief efforts can be found at www.qcca.org.uk, 020 7267 6635 or info@qcca.org.uk

Streets Kitchen Camden: Visit www.streetskitchen.org

Westminster Council: The local authority’s page with advice and information about services can be found at www.westminster.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-and-information.

Westminster Covid-19 Mutual Aid: Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/224869025307530/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Coronavirus: Primary school workers launch Instagram page with activities for kids

Danielle Churney, Jemma Levy and Sophie Fenton.

Choirmaster Gareth Malone hits a positive note with a virtual singalong

Gareth Malone pictured here with members of the Hornsey Girls' School Steel Pans Band is setting up a virtual choir to connect people during the Coronovirus outbreak

Coronavirus: Golf courses to close

Golfers enjoying a round of golf before courses were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Maida Vale brawl: 7 jailed over brutal armed street fight in W9

The six adults sentenced for their part in a mass brawl in Maida Vale in January 2019. Picture: Met Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Coronavirus: Primary school workers launch Instagram page with activities for kids

Danielle Churney, Jemma Levy and Sophie Fenton.

Choirmaster Gareth Malone hits a positive note with a virtual singalong

Gareth Malone pictured here with members of the Hornsey Girls' School Steel Pans Band is setting up a virtual choir to connect people during the Coronovirus outbreak

Coronavirus: Golf courses to close

Golfers enjoying a round of golf before courses were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Maida Vale brawl: 7 jailed over brutal armed street fight in W9

The six adults sentenced for their part in a mass brawl in Maida Vale in January 2019. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games postponed

A general view of Olympic Rings outside The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

There With You: Essential list of groups, networks and organisations during the coronavirus outbreak

Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: International hockey now ‘free to watch’ at home

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London.

Spurs striker Kane is making positive strides in his recovery

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane indicates to his bench that he has hurt his hamstring

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho volunteers to help elderly amid coronavirus crisis

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (right) speaks with head of first team performance Carlos Lalin
Drive 24