There With You: Essential list of groups, networks and organisations during the coronavirus outbreak
PUBLISHED: 13:26 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 24 March 2020
Archant
Bookmark this list, which will provide contacts for help in the area and which we will keep updated throughout the coronavirus outbreak.
Do you have a support group or organisation in Camden, Haringey, Barnet or Westminster? Email reporter michael.boniface@archant.co.uk and we will update the directory.
Groups and organisations (in alphabetical order):
Age UK Camden: For more information on the charity’s response and how to help out, visit www.ageuk.org.uk/camden or call 020 7239 0400 or email info@ageukcamden.org.uk
Barnet Council: The local authority’s page with advice and information about services can be found at www.barnet.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19-latest-information-and-advice
Barnet COVID-19 Mutual Aid: Visit facebook.com/groups/215636692879586/
Together against Coronavirus: Information from Tulip Siddiq MP for residents of Hampstead and Kilburn can be found at www.togetheragainstcoronavirus.com
Camden Council: The local authority’s page with advice and information about services can be found at www.camden.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19
Camden COVID-19 Mutual Aid: Visit www.facebook.com/groups/199172994722225/
Camden Foodbank: Visit camden.foodbank.org.uk, call 02073874551 or email info@camden.foodbank.org.uk
Chalk Farm Foodbank: Visit chalkfarm.foodbank.org.uk, call 0207 483 3763 or 07445693763 or email info@chalkfarm.foodbank.org.uk
Euston Foodbank: Visit euston.foodbank.org.uk, call 07400 053838 or email info@euston.foodbank.org.uk
Ham&High: Join our North London Coronavirus Updates Facebook group for the latest discussion.
Hampstead Volunteer Corps: Visit www.hampsteadvolunteers.co.uk or email hampsteadvolunteers@gmail.com
Haringey Council: The local authority’s page with advice and information about services can be found at www.haringey.gov.uk/news-and-events/haringey-coronavirus-covid-19-updates
Haringey Covid-19 Mutual Aid: Visit www.facebook.com/groups/201573454403978/
Muswell Hill Soup Kitchen: Visit mhbc.org.uk/soup-kitchen
North London Cares: For more information visit northlondoncares.org.uk or call 0207 118 3838.
North Paddington Foodbank: Visit www.npfoodbank.org.uk
Queen’s Crescent Community Association: The Gospel Oak charity’s relief efforts can be found at www.qcca.org.uk, 020 7267 6635 or info@qcca.org.uk
Streets Kitchen Camden: Visit www.streetskitchen.org
Westminster Council: The local authority’s page with advice and information about services can be found at www.westminster.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-and-information.
Westminster Covid-19 Mutual Aid: Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/224869025307530/
