There With You: Essential list of groups, networks and organisations during the coronavirus outbreak

Bookmark this list, which will provide contacts for help in the area and which we will keep updated throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

Do you have a support group or organisation in Camden, Haringey, Barnet or Westminster? Email reporter michael.boniface@archant.co.uk and we will update the directory.

Groups and organisations (in alphabetical order):

Age UK Camden: For more information on the charity’s response and how to help out, visit www.ageuk.org.uk/camden or call 020 7239 0400 or email info@ageukcamden.org.uk

Barnet Council: The local authority’s page with advice and information about services can be found at www.barnet.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19-latest-information-and-advice

Barnet COVID-19 Mutual Aid: Visit facebook.com/groups/215636692879586/

Together against Coronavirus: Information from Tulip Siddiq MP for residents of Hampstead and Kilburn can be found at www.togetheragainstcoronavirus.com

Camden Council: The local authority’s page with advice and information about services can be found at www.camden.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19

Camden COVID-19 Mutual Aid: Visit www.facebook.com/groups/199172994722225/

Camden Foodbank: Visit camden.foodbank.org.uk, call 02073874551 or email info@camden.foodbank.org.uk

Chalk Farm Foodbank: Visit chalkfarm.foodbank.org.uk, call 0207 483 3763 or 07445693763 or email info@chalkfarm.foodbank.org.uk

Euston Foodbank: Visit euston.foodbank.org.uk, call 07400 053838 or email info@euston.foodbank.org.uk

Ham&High: Join our North London Coronavirus Updates Facebook group for the latest discussion.

Hampstead Volunteer Corps: Visit www.hampsteadvolunteers.co.uk or email hampsteadvolunteers@gmail.com

Haringey Council: The local authority’s page with advice and information about services can be found at www.haringey.gov.uk/news-and-events/haringey-coronavirus-covid-19-updates

Haringey Covid-19 Mutual Aid: Visit www.facebook.com/groups/201573454403978/

Muswell Hill Soup Kitchen: Visit mhbc.org.uk/soup-kitchen

North London Cares: For more information visit northlondoncares.org.uk or call 0207 118 3838.

North Paddington Foodbank: Visit www.npfoodbank.org.uk

Queen’s Crescent Community Association: The Gospel Oak charity’s relief efforts can be found at www.qcca.org.uk, 020 7267 6635 or info@qcca.org.uk

Streets Kitchen Camden: Visit www.streetskitchen.org

Westminster Council: The local authority’s page with advice and information about services can be found at www.westminster.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-and-information.

Westminster Covid-19 Mutual Aid: Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/224869025307530/

