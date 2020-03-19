Coronavirus: TfL shuts Hampstead underground amid Tube lockdown as other north west London stations face closure

40 stations could close in the capital. Picture: PA

Transport for London (TfL) has closed Hampstead underground to try and limit the spread of coronavirus.

A man on the Piccadilly line wearing a face mask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/ PA Wire A man on the Piccadilly line wearing a face mask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/ PA Wire

Swiss Cottage, St John’s Wood, Tuffnell Park, Chalk Farm and Mornington Crescent could also shut as TfL announced on Wednesday night that up to 40 Tube stations which don’t have interchange with other lines could close today (March 19).

It’s running a reduced service to enable London’s key workers to make essential journeys amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other stations closed include: Barbican. Bow Road, Borough, Goodge Street, Arsenal, Bounds Green, Covent Garden and Manor House.

Buses are also running fewer services. From next week until further notice London Overground, TfL Rail, the DLR and London Trams will also run fewer services

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I’m urging Londoners to only use public transport for essential journeys. Everyone should follow this and the other advice to help keep themselves and each other safe.”

There will be no Waterloo & City line from Friday (March 20).

Until further notice, on Friday and Saturday nights there will be no all-night tubes or the all-night overground service that currently runs on the East London line.

From Monday, TfL will gradually reduce the frequency of other services across its network to reduce overcrowding.

TfL is aiming to run Tube trains every 4 minutes in Zone 1, with the possibility that this will reduce further.

On the bus network, from Monday until further notice, a service similar to a Saturday will run. TfL’s night bus network will continue to operate.

Following the decision to close many schools completely, TfL will review which school buses should still run and which should be amended at a later date.

Although these are the services TfL plans to run, if fewer staff are available further measures may be needed. TfL is working closely with the Government and other agencies and keeping all services under review.

