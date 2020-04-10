Search

Coronavirus in Camden: Huge message written on Primrose Hill warns public to ‘stay 2m apart, protect the NHS’

PUBLISHED: 12:33 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 10 April 2020

'Stay 2m apart' - message warns park users to social distance at Primrose Hill. Picture; Camden Council

'Stay 2m apart' - message warns park users to social distance at Primrose Hill. Picture; Camden Council

Camden Council and the Royal Parks have joined forces to paint a giant message in the grass on Primrose Hill to deter picnickers and gatherings over the Easter Weekend.

The message – which can be viewed from the sky, reads: “STAY 2M APART, PROTECT THE NHS.”

The authorities have thus far kept parks open, but are hoping to persuade people to respect social distancing rules and use green spaces responsibly.

Drone footage shows what the message looks from the skies above NW1.

Cllr Adam Harrison, Camden’s environment chief, said: “With warm weather forecast for the bank holiday weekend, we are hoping this will be a reminder to everyone that they must use these spaces responsibly and adhere to government advice, otherwise we will have no choice but to close them.

“There are many people risking their lives every day to keep the public safe, so I urge everyone to do their part to save lives and prevent the spread of coronavirus and protect your health and the health of loved ones.”

Primrose Hill is, like Regent’s Park, managed by the Royal Parks.

That organisation’s director Tom Jarvis added: “Last weekend we still saw groups of people gathering on the top of Primrose Hill, sunbathing, picnicking and taking in the views of London.

“This is completely unacceptable as it directly puts others at risk.”

Both men said that if flouting of government guidelines continued, they would be left with no choice but to close parks.

