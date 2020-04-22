Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: More than 500 Covid-19 discharged from Royal Free NHS Trust, but death toll passes 400

PUBLISHED: 18:30 22 April 2020

Royal Free nurses Chito Gabutin, ward manager, and Sandra Leal, a junior sister. Their ward has been pinning butterflies to a mural to mark when patients recover from Covid-19. Picture: Royal Free NHS Trust

Royal Free nurses Chito Gabutin, ward manager, and Sandra Leal, a junior sister. Their ward has been pinning butterflies to a mural to mark when patients recover from Covid-19. Picture: Royal Free NHS Trust

Archant

More than 500 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from the Royal Free NHS Trust’s hospitals in Hampstead and Barnet, the hospital confirmed on Wednesday.

The trust told the Ham&High a total of 517 patients have made a successful recovery from the coronavirus and been sent home from the Royal Free or Barnet Hospital – and between Monday April 13 and Sunday April 19, 132 patients were discharged.

This comes as the latest NHS England figures show 401 coronavirus patients have died at the trust, making it one of the worst hit in the country.

But these statistics, which are subject to change, showed just three fatalities at the Royal Free Trust on Monday and two on Tueday.

April 7 alone saw 30 recorded.

Kate Slemeck, chief exec of the Royal Free Hospital, said: “Our staff tell us that seeing patients go home gives a great feeling of positivity and pleasure.

“Staff are also very aware that not every family will get their loved one home but recognise the importance of celebrating stories of recovery to give people real hope during these very challenging times.”

One ward at the Pond Street hospital has even begun pinning butterflies to a striking mural to celebrate each time a patient is discharged.

Chito Gabutin, who manages the elderly care ward where the butterflies are becoming ever-more numerous, said: “Our elderly patients, many of whom have had Covid-19, are still fighting, still recovering and they are still going home. This wall of butterflies has really caught people’s attention.

“No-one wants to be in hospital and it’s the best feeling when you get to go home. I think that this really captures that feeling.”

Thanking the hospital trust’s staff, Deborah Sanders, chief executive of Barnet Hospital and chief nursing officer, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to see so many of our patients, many of whom have been extremely poorly, go back to their homes.”

This week, the Royal Free’s director of nursing Rebecca Longmate also told us the trust was discharging “20 to 30 people a day”.

The NHS England figures for hospital deaths could change as more recent reports are validated and registered in post-mortem examinations. At the time of writing, the national death toll from coronavirus in hospitals is 18,100.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Haringey shop caught charging £10.99 for eggs as 50 businesses investigated for coronavirus “profiteering”

A shop in Haringey was caught charging £10.99 for a tray of eggs, said Trading Standards.

Interview: Alastair Campbell on Boris Johnson and the government’s ‘cavalier’ coronavirus strategy, Sir Keir Starmer and the Royal Free

Alastair Campbell says he's

Hundreds of Camden residents join scientists’ coronavirus vaccine study

Hundreds of Camden residents have agreed to take part in a scientific study to help find a covid-19 vaccine.

Alex Smith: Murderer of teen stabbed in Camden handed life prison sentence

Arif Biomy, 19, will spend a minimum of 21 years behind bars. Picture: Met Police

NHS thank you song recorded by children of Muswell Hill key workers from Fortismere School

Students from Fortismere School who recorded the song. Picture: BonaFide Studio

Most Read

Haringey shop caught charging £10.99 for eggs as 50 businesses investigated for coronavirus “profiteering”

A shop in Haringey was caught charging £10.99 for a tray of eggs, said Trading Standards.

Interview: Alastair Campbell on Boris Johnson and the government’s ‘cavalier’ coronavirus strategy, Sir Keir Starmer and the Royal Free

Alastair Campbell says he's

Hundreds of Camden residents join scientists’ coronavirus vaccine study

Hundreds of Camden residents have agreed to take part in a scientific study to help find a covid-19 vaccine.

Alex Smith: Murderer of teen stabbed in Camden handed life prison sentence

Arif Biomy, 19, will spend a minimum of 21 years behind bars. Picture: Met Police

NHS thank you song recorded by children of Muswell Hill key workers from Fortismere School

Students from Fortismere School who recorded the song. Picture: BonaFide Studio

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal’s Fairs Cup triumph at 50: Bob Wilson on beating Rouen and the importance of Bertie Mee and Don Howe

Bertie Mee, Arsenal manager. Picture: PA

Arsenal’s Fairs Cup triumph at 50: Bob Wilson on thumping Dinamo Bacau and the crazy trip to Romania

Arsenal's George Graham (far right) jumps and heads his teams fourth goal past Dynamo Bacau. Picture: PA

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 22

Chris Froome celebrates one of his Tour de France wins

Coronavirus: Worrying times for women’s football says Arsenal’s Little

Kim Little of Arsenal and Laura Vetterlein of West Ham battle it out (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

#KOCOVID19 campaign raises £100,000 for England Boxing clubs

South Wye Fit and Fed in training (Pic: England Boxing)
Drive 24