Coronavirus: Parliament Hill School join initiative to create PPE in their technology labs

PUBLISHED: 11:00 30 April 2020

PPE production at Parliament Hill School. Picture: PHS

PPE production at Parliament Hill School. Picture: PHS

Archant

The design and technology department at a Camden school have stepped up to create personal protective equipment for the NHS.

PPE production at Parliament Hill School. Picture: PHSPPE production at Parliament Hill School. Picture: PHS

Parliament Hill School’s staff decided they ought to use the school’s 3D printer to help the NHS.

So far, this has involved creating specific parts for face shields, and also producing scrubs and laundry bags which are now being used by a school in Hertfordshire.

Using the printer remotely, technician Chris Garcin has been running the scheme.

He said: “Like many school DT departments, designers and makers around the country we felt that we wanted to make a positive contribution to the current crisis. We were in a position to respond to the call to produce much needed PPE equipment for frontline workers.”

Chris added: “From an educational perspective, the situation highlights just how valuable the ability to make things is at a time like this and I do hope that DT skills such as design, ingenuity, fabrication and textile construction become recognised for the value they can bring to society.”

Equipment created in Parliament Hill is dropped at the Greig City Academy in Hornsey, where the kit is assembled and sent to the frontline staff.

