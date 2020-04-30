Coronavirus: Parliament Hill School join initiative to create PPE in their technology labs
PUBLISHED: 11:00 30 April 2020
Archant
The design and technology department at a Camden school have stepped up to create personal protective equipment for the NHS.
Parliament Hill School’s staff decided they ought to use the school’s 3D printer to help the NHS.
So far, this has involved creating specific parts for face shields, and also producing scrubs and laundry bags which are now being used by a school in Hertfordshire.
You may also want to watch:
Using the printer remotely, technician Chris Garcin has been running the scheme.
He said: “Like many school DT departments, designers and makers around the country we felt that we wanted to make a positive contribution to the current crisis. We were in a position to respond to the call to produce much needed PPE equipment for frontline workers.”
Chris added: “From an educational perspective, the situation highlights just how valuable the ability to make things is at a time like this and I do hope that DT skills such as design, ingenuity, fabrication and textile construction become recognised for the value they can bring to society.”
Equipment created in Parliament Hill is dropped at the Greig City Academy in Hornsey, where the kit is assembled and sent to the frontline staff.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.