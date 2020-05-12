Search

‘I am proud to be a nurse’: Emotional BBC clip shows recovering coronavirus patient Nancy says she is ‘truly, truly grateful’ to staff who treated her at the Royal Free

PUBLISHED: 16:30 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 12 May 2020

Nancy leaves the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: BBC / LabelOne

Nancy leaves the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: BBC / LabelOne

Archant

Staff fighting against coronavirus at the Royal Free Hospital were given a rousing pep-talk by a patient who had recovered BBC’s Hospital TV special on Monday night.

Nancy, a lifelong NHS worker and local activist who asked not to for her surname to be used in the programme, was admitted to the hospital with a “50/50 chance” of survival, but as the programme shows, after being the first Covid--19 positive patient to be operated on at the Royal Free, she recovered and was able to leave the hospital.

As Nancy, who is a nurse, left the hospital, she addressed an applauding corridor full of NHS staff.

Speaking to them as “colleagues” she said: “I have worked for the NHS since 1970. I have worked every day of my life, never taken off sick, so you can imagine how angry I am that this stupid illness got me.

“Please just hold on a little bit more. We shall overcome this and when we do the NHS shall hopefully be the better for it. I am truly grateful, I am proud to be a nurse.”

The second episode of the BBC’s Hospital special at the Royal Free is on Tuesday (tonight) at 9pm.

