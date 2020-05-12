‘I am proud to be a nurse’: Emotional BBC clip shows recovering coronavirus patient Nancy says she is ‘truly, truly grateful’ to staff who treated her at the Royal Free

Staff fighting against coronavirus at the Royal Free Hospital were given a rousing pep-talk by a patient who had recovered BBC’s Hospital TV special on Monday night.

Nancy, a lifelong NHS worker and local activist who asked not to for her surname to be used in the programme, was admitted to the hospital with a “50/50 chance” of survival, but as the programme shows, after being the first Covid--19 positive patient to be operated on at the Royal Free, she recovered and was able to leave the hospital.

As Nancy, who is a nurse, left the hospital, she addressed an applauding corridor full of NHS staff.

Speaking to them as “colleagues” she said: “I have worked for the NHS since 1970. I have worked every day of my life, never taken off sick, so you can imagine how angry I am that this stupid illness got me.

“Please just hold on a little bit more. We shall overcome this and when we do the NHS shall hopefully be the better for it. I am truly grateful, I am proud to be a nurse.”

The second episode of the BBC’s Hospital special at the Royal Free is on Tuesday (tonight) at 9pm.

