Coronavirus patient being treated at the Royal Free Hospital

PUBLISHED: 13:28 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 09 February 2020

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead has confirmed it is treating a patient for the coronavirus.

Chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty confirmed the latest case on Sunday morning (February 9), bringing the total number of cases in the UK to four.

In a statement, the Royal Free (RFH) said: "We are currently treating a patient with coronavirus at the RFH.

"The RFH is one of a small number of specialist centres in England.

"As the patient is being treated in isolation, there is absolutely no risk to any other patients or visitors.

"All of our services remain open as usual, so if you have a hospital appointment please attend as planned."

Visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/wuhan-novel-coronavirus for further information about the virus.

More to follow.

