Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Parent at Hampstead Hill School confirmed to have virus - and member of staff self-isolating

PUBLISHED: 17:25 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 10 March 2020

Hampstead Hill School. Picture: Google

Hampstead Hill School. Picture: Google

Archant

The father of a child who attends Hampstead Hill School in Pond Street has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the school's principal confirmed to the Ham&High.

Andrea Taylor, who leads the school, confirmed at this stage that the family were in self-isolation - as was a member of staff who had come into contact with them.

Ms Taylor said: 'We have one parent who has it, yes.'

As for the staff member, she added: 'We have taken [them] out for the moment. At the moment the family are fit and well - it's just to take the precaution.'

One Hampstead parent told this newspaper they were concerned that the school had not been closed.

They said: 'I am personally very worried. There are 15 kids a year who go from that school to my child's school.'

However Ms Taylor said the school had been deep cleaned twice. She added: 'The school has been deep cleaned more than once. If another member of the family were to get it then we would probably close for 24 hours and deep clean again.

You may also want to watch:

'If schools like us didn't keep open, the people who work in the medical profession would have nowhere to send their children.'

There are now eight confirmed coronavirus cases in Barnet and five in Camden.

As of 9am on March 10, the first case in Haringey had also been confirmed.

Earlier on Tuesday, England's deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries defended the government's decision to delay closing schools.

She also said the start of the UK peak of the epidemic is expected within the next fortnight as cases rose to 373 and a sixth death was announced.

Dr Jenny Harries defended the Government's decision to delay closing schools and the introduction of other stringent tactics, saying experts are assessing new cases on an hourly basis to achieve a 'balanced response'.

But new measures - including those aimed at protecting the elderly and vulnerable - are expected shortly as cases rise more rapidly across the UK.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Two cases in Camden, Public Health England confirms

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Man jailed after videoing rape of ‘vulnerable’ girl, 14, in Camden

Denzel Amadi-Jestus Picture: MPS

Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Barnet, victims had been in Iran and Italy

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Coronavirus case confirmed in Finchley and Golders Green, MP says

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Most Read

Coronavirus: Two cases in Camden, Public Health England confirms

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Man jailed after videoing rape of ‘vulnerable’ girl, 14, in Camden

Denzel Amadi-Jestus Picture: MPS

Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Barnet, victims had been in Iran and Italy

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Coronavirus case confirmed in Finchley and Golders Green, MP says

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Julian Nagelsmann urges Leipzig to finish off injury-hit Spurs

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann on the touchline during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Mourinho confident of winning trophies at Tottenham ahead of Leipzig tie

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during the Premier League match against Wolves at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Coronavirus: Parent at Hampstead Hill School confirmed to have virus – and member of staff self-isolating

Hampstead Hill School. Picture: Google

‘It was so audacious’: Golders Green resident ‘shocked’ at ‘30-foot’ fly-tip dumped near doorstep

The fly-tip was dumped shortly after midday by a tipper truck without a number plate. Picture: Ms Osborne

Friends of the Albert Road Rec crowdfunding for solar lights to make park safer

Albert Road Rec. Picture: fargg
Drive 24