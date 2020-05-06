North London stitchers sew thousands of scrubs for NHS during crisis

Hundreds of stitchers from north and east London have put their needles to work sewing scrubs for NHS hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The stitchers are sewing scrubs for the NHS. Picture: Submitted by Alison Jacobson The stitchers are sewing scrubs for the NHS. Picture: Submitted by Alison Jacobson

A production line of 800 people from the Facebook group For the Love of Scrubs have got together to make personal protective equipment (PPE) items for hospitals including the Whittington, Royal Free, University College London and Homerton.

They have already completed orders for 1,000 scrubs, washable transportation bags and ear mask protectors, and have requests for about 2,400 more.

Although one of the orders was part-funded by the NHS’ Partners Procurement Service, the project mainly relies on a fundraising page which has raised £6,000.

However, group coordinator Alison Jacobson said donations are not keeping up with demand.

The 64-year-old retired mental health psychotherapist, who has lived in Muswell Hill for about 30 years, said: “The NHS is suffering, the staff as individuals are suffering and they need to be cared for as they are caring for us.

“As a population, we need to be caring for them and their health and safety.”

The group has also received donations of second-hand bedding, resulting in some Harry Potter- and Charlie Brown- themed scrubs being used by medical staff.

Donate to the fundraiser at www.gofundme.com/f/9vtg9x-scrubs-for-the-nhs or find out about volunteering at www.facebook.com/groups/1664878276997558