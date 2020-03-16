Live: Updates on the coronavirus and its impact on north London

Picture: Archant Archant

We will bring you the latest updates from north London and the response of the authorities to the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

As well as daily briefings from the government, local authorities and community groups are taking measures to help those who are sick or vulnerable.

Email our reporters via the addresses on our contacts page, and join our Facebook group for the latest discussion.