Search

Advanced search

Live: Updates on the coronavirus and its impact on north London

PUBLISHED: 11:41 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 16 March 2020

Picture: Archant

Picture: Archant

Archant

We will bring you the latest updates from north London and the response of the authorities to the coronavirus crisis.

You may also want to watch:

As well as daily briefings from the government, local authorities and community groups are taking measures to help those who are sick or vulnerable.

Email our reporters via the addresses on our contacts page, and join our Facebook group for the latest discussion.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Boris Johnson to address the nation on latest measures to tackle coronavirus threat

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA/Simon Dawson

Coronavirus: 22 confirmed cases in Camden - plus latest figures from Haringey, Barnet and Westminster

A woman wearing a face mask mask in central London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

‘Where are you really from?’ – Muswell Hill councillor racially abused on Northern line opens up about discrimination she faces daily

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Live: Updates on the coronavirus and its impact on north London

Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: Parent at Hampstead Hill School confirmed to have virus – and member of staff self-isolating

Hampstead Hill School. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Boris Johnson to address the nation on latest measures to tackle coronavirus threat

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA/Simon Dawson

Coronavirus: 22 confirmed cases in Camden - plus latest figures from Haringey, Barnet and Westminster

A woman wearing a face mask mask in central London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

‘Where are you really from?’ – Muswell Hill councillor racially abused on Northern line opens up about discrimination she faces daily

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Live: Updates on the coronavirus and its impact on north London

Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: Parent at Hampstead Hill School confirmed to have virus – and member of staff self-isolating

Hampstead Hill School. Picture: Google

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Live: Updates on the coronavirus and its impact on north London

Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: Boxing Road to Tokyo event to go behind closed doors

A general view of the Copper Box Arena during day one of the Boxing Road to Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying event

‘Once in a generation chance’ for hockey

A hockey goalie guards her post (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: Islington and Camden’s top cop vows there will always be someone to answer 999 calls during Covid-19 pandemic

Ch Supt Raj Kohli [right]. Picture: Central North BCU

West Hampstead sexual predator jailed for string of assaults on aspiring models lured to attacker’s home by free photoshoots

Osman Saeed, 42, was jailed for false imprisonment, common assault and three counts of sexual assault. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24