Coronavirus: Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice welcomes funding boost, but still needs your help

PUBLISHED: 12:01 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 10 April 2020

Eli Artemis-Bloice enjoying activities at the Noah's Ark Children's Hospice. Picture: Noah's Ark Children's Hospice / Steve Lavelle

Steve Lavelle

The government promise of funding to help protect UK hospices “will make a difference” but is unlikely to fill a £2m gap in the coffers at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice.

The north London charity’s chief exec Sophie Andrews told this newspaper earlier this week of her fears for the future, and although she welcomed the announcement on Wednesday evening from chancellor Rishi Sunak, she reiterated the community’s support was needed too.

Sophie told the Ham&High: “We welcome the significant investment from the Government to protect hospices around the UK. It will be shared across the adult and children’s hospice sector and we are waiting to see exactly how much will come to Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice.”

Mr Sunak said on Wednesday: “Our charities are playing a crucial role in the national fight against coronavirus, supporting those who are most in need.

“It’s right we do everything we can to help the sector during this difficult time, which is why we have announced this unprecedented £750 million package of extra funding.”

Sophie explained: “It will make a difference, but will almost certainly not make up for our huge potential income shortfall this year of over £2million. That’s why the call to our community remains as strong as ever – support your local children’s hospice and protect Noah’s Ark as we continue to fight for our future.”

To support Noah’s Ark’s emergency appeal, visit noahsarkhospice.org.uk/coronavirus/

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

