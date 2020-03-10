Coronavirus: No evidence of 'community spread', says Barnet public health chief

Barnet Council has said there is no evidence of 'community spread' of coronavirus and that existing cases in the borough are 'isolated'.

As of March 9, Public Health England (PHE) confirmed there were four people with COVID-19 in Barnet.

Tamara Djuretic, Barnet's director of public health moved to reassure residents concerned at the outbreak.

She said: 'These are isolated cases and there is currently no evidence of community spread in Barnet.

'I'd like to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains low and the local authority is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure local people are protected.

'If you have not been contacted by PHE as a close contact of the confirmed cases you do not need to take any action at this time.'

The health chief encouraged residents to wash their hands regularly and cover their mouth and nose when coughing.

For further advice visit www.nhs.uk/coronavirus.