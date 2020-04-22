Coronavirus sees Camden burger restaurant owner deliver hot meals to the NHS

Since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, a Camden restauranteur has been delivering burgers to hospitals and care homes around London.

Andrew Hart, who owns Bite Me Burger in Chalk Farm, has been delivering hot food to 12 hospitals including the Royal Free, and expanded to care homes.

As business hit by the lockdown measures, he has been fundraising to meet the £1.50 cost price of the meals he’s been delivering, and has raised more than £18,000 to feed our NHS and care workers.

Andrew said: “My sister actually came up with the idea. I thought the NHS staff could come in and have a free burger and chips, and then she thought, ‘why don’t we see if places like the Royal Free would like delivery?”

“Taking the food in, at the beginning it was like something out of a movie.”

He said he had come to know many of the healthcare staff personally, and, asked about his reasons for stepping up to help, Andrew added: “I would just love my kids to be proud of me.”

To find the BiteMeBurger crowdfunding page, justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alyson-martin