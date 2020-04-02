Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Highgate Private Hospital gives NHS its staff and beds in battle against Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 14:08 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 02 April 2020

Staff urging people to stay at home. Picture: Highgate Private Hospital

Staff urging people to stay at home. Picture: Highgate Private Hospital

Highgate Private Hospital

A Highgate private hospital is teaming up with the NHS to provide staff, beds and treatments in the battle against coronavirus.

Highgate Private Hospital's anaesthetic equipment being transferred to the NHS. Picture: Highgate Private HospitalHighgate Private Hospital's anaesthetic equipment being transferred to the NHS. Picture: Highgate Private Hospital

Highgate Private Hospital in View Road is making 43 beds available for the NHS and providing ‘life-saving’ anaesthetic machines.

A number of immunosuppressed patients – those with weaker immune systems and thereby less able to fight Covid-19 – will receive drips at the hospital, which will also treat patients recovering from orthopaedic procedures such as hip and knee surgeries.

The public-private collaboration follows talks last week between the government and private healthcare sector on how best to tackle the pandemic.

Kate Hoffman, director of nursing at Highgate Hospital, said the partnership was a crucial step in the fight against coronavirus.

“Nothing gives us greater pride than to stand with our NHS family at this time of national emergency,” she said.

“We have a huge role to play in supporting NHS patients in our local community and will help the health service in whatever capacity we can.

You may also want to watch:

“From speaking to our staff and consultants, every single person is 100 per cent committed to doing what they can to help the NHS.”

There are currently 194 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Haringey and, this week, Highgate Private Hospital is receiving its first patients transferred from the NHS.

On Saturday (March 28), after a marked spike in Covid-19 cases across the capital, three of Highgate’s anaesthetic machines were collected by the London Ambulance Service for use at a local NHS Trust, with another three being prepared.

The independent hospital is hoping that, with the NHS facing an ever-increasing squeeze on staff and resources, its partnership will play an important role in the battle to care for Covid-19 patients and those who require urgent operations.

Its staff meanwhile are backing the government’s campaign asking people to stay at home.

In a message to the public echoing official advice from healthcare staff across the country, Highgate Private Hospital’s theatre team urged people to stay within the confines of their home to prevent the spread of infection.

For the latest coronavirus news from the Ham&High and across north London visit our live blog and join our Facebook group.

For our essential list of community groups click here.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 patients die at Royal Free NHS Trust

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

“I was terrified”: Alexandra Palace closes boating lake after spate of people pushed in

Picture: Corinne Sweet/Alexandra Palace

Coronavirus: “Serious concerns” over Muswell Hill construction workers as developer promises “corrective action”

Some construction workers are faced with contracting coronavirus - or going without pay. Picture: John Mathias

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

Abbey Road zebra crossing made famous by The Beatles repainted during coronavirus lockdown

With roads left empty, council officers gave the Abbey Road crossing a fresh lick of paint. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 patients die at Royal Free NHS Trust

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

“I was terrified”: Alexandra Palace closes boating lake after spate of people pushed in

Picture: Corinne Sweet/Alexandra Palace

Coronavirus: “Serious concerns” over Muswell Hill construction workers as developer promises “corrective action”

Some construction workers are faced with contracting coronavirus - or going without pay. Picture: John Mathias

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

Abbey Road zebra crossing made famous by The Beatles repainted during coronavirus lockdown

With roads left empty, council officers gave the Abbey Road crossing a fresh lick of paint. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

As lockdown continues we ask is this Arsenal Women’s all-time greatest XI?

Arsenal's Alex Scott (left) and Rachel Yankey celebrate winning the FA Cup (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Hampstead & Westminster women see twos join ones at National League level

Hampstead & Westminster women's seconds have been confirmed as South League champions

Spurs Son hopes to complete national service in South Korean military during shutdown

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Win against Manchester City is highlight of season so far says Arsenal Women’s Walti

Lia Walti of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Coronavirus: RFU announce final league positions

Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 14th March 2020
Drive 24