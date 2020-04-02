Coronavirus: Highgate Private Hospital gives NHS its staff and beds in battle against Covid-19

Staff urging people to stay at home. Picture: Highgate Private Hospital Highgate Private Hospital

A Highgate private hospital is teaming up with the NHS to provide staff, beds and treatments in the battle against coronavirus.

Highgate Private Hospital's anaesthetic equipment being transferred to the NHS. Picture: Highgate Private Hospital Highgate Private Hospital's anaesthetic equipment being transferred to the NHS. Picture: Highgate Private Hospital

Highgate Private Hospital in View Road is making 43 beds available for the NHS and providing ‘life-saving’ anaesthetic machines.

A number of immunosuppressed patients – those with weaker immune systems and thereby less able to fight Covid-19 – will receive drips at the hospital, which will also treat patients recovering from orthopaedic procedures such as hip and knee surgeries.

The public-private collaboration follows talks last week between the government and private healthcare sector on how best to tackle the pandemic.

Kate Hoffman, director of nursing at Highgate Hospital, said the partnership was a crucial step in the fight against coronavirus.

“Nothing gives us greater pride than to stand with our NHS family at this time of national emergency,” she said.

“We have a huge role to play in supporting NHS patients in our local community and will help the health service in whatever capacity we can.

“From speaking to our staff and consultants, every single person is 100 per cent committed to doing what they can to help the NHS.”

There are currently 194 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Haringey and, this week, Highgate Private Hospital is receiving its first patients transferred from the NHS.

On Saturday (March 28), after a marked spike in Covid-19 cases across the capital, three of Highgate’s anaesthetic machines were collected by the London Ambulance Service for use at a local NHS Trust, with another three being prepared.

The independent hospital is hoping that, with the NHS facing an ever-increasing squeeze on staff and resources, its partnership will play an important role in the battle to care for Covid-19 patients and those who require urgent operations.

Its staff meanwhile are backing the government’s campaign asking people to stay at home.

In a message to the public echoing official advice from healthcare staff across the country, Highgate Private Hospital’s theatre team urged people to stay within the confines of their home to prevent the spread of infection.

