Fourth coronavirus patient admitted to the Royal Free Hospital, 'no risk' to other patients says NHS trust

PUBLISHED: 10:31 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 27 February 2020

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A new coronavirus patient is being treated at the Royal Free, the Hampstead hospital has confirmed.

A statement posted on the Royal Free NHS Trust's website on Thursday morning said: "We are treating a new patient for coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Royal Free Hospital (RFH).

"This means we have treated a total of four patients, three of whom were discharged on 15 February."

The trust confirmed this new patient was being treated in isolation and there was no risk to other patients.

It also encouraged all patients to attend any planned appointments as usual.

The new patient is one of two newly-confirmed cases, with another being treated at the Royal Liverpool Hospital.

The two new case are in people who have recently been in Italy and Tenerife, respectively.

