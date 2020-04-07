Coronavirus in NW3: Charming video as actors put on Shakespeare show for passers-by from their windows

Romeo and Juliet performed in South End Green during lockdown. Picture: Ruth Gbson Archant

“Romeo, doff thy name!”

Three performers took to their windows – and, carefully, the street, – to add a Shakespearean twist to lockdown in South End Green.

Onlookers in NW3 were treated to a cheerful performance from the actors, who all adhered to social distancing rules, on Sunday morning.

Ruth Gibson, a noted theatre actress who has also contributed to voiceovers, plays Juliet in her window. She told this newspaper: “It was just a bit of fun that’s gone crazy!”

She had shared the video on Twitter initially with the caption: “This is how we do #lockdown in NW3. Entertaining the neighbours (all audience members must be 2m apart).”

Camden playwright and actor Ché Walker played Romeo, with musician Adolfo Bronstein also taking part to provide an ad hoc score.

An audience of passers-by who were lucky enough to take a daily walk at just the right time burst into applause when Ruth, Ché and Adolfo finished.