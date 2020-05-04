Search

‘This is from the heart’: Kentish Town dry cleaners ‘urgently’ makes 1,500 scrubs for NHS

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 04 May 2020

Doctors at the James Wigg GP Practice in Bartholomew Road wearing the scrubs. Picture: Universal Dry Cleaners

Doctors at the James Wigg GP Practice in Bartholomew Road wearing the scrubs. Picture: Universal Dry Cleaners

Archant

A Kentish Town dry cleaners is “urgently” making 1,500 scrubs for NHS, care home and hospice workers as its “demand far outstrips supply”.

Production in action. Picture: Universal Dry CleanersProduction in action. Picture: Universal Dry Cleaners

Universal Dry Cleaners in Brecknock Road has set up a fundraiser - already past the £20,000 mark - enabling it to produce and deliver PPE to practices including Fitzrovia Medical Centre and the James Wigg GP.

Owner Yani Zertalis said he was “blown away” by support from the local community as staff and volunteers quickly mobilised over past weeks to cover operations such as sourcing the fabrics and sewing the scrubs.

But, he warned, the need for PPE inside hospices and care homes - “who sadly appear forgoten” durng the pandemic - was just as great as the NHS.

“This entire project is being run from the heart,” Yani said.

Scrubs delivery to Fitzrovia Medical Centre. Picture: Universal Dry CleanersScrubs delivery to Fitzrovia Medical Centre. Picture: Universal Dry Cleaners

“No one involved wants a penny of profit from this.

“Together with my own facilities and with the continued support of the community, I feel that we can make a real difference and get these urgently needed scrubs to our NHS frontline workers.”

To donate to the fundraiser visit wwww.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/yani-zertalis

