Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus in Hampstead: Royal Free volunteer thanks ‘heroes’ who saved her from virus as free ‘supermarket’ opens

PUBLISHED: 15:45 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 07 April 2020

Shiva Bernheim with therapy dog Rolo. Picture: Royal Free London

Shiva Bernheim with therapy dog Rolo. Picture: Royal Free London

Archant

A Royal Free Hospital volunteer has thanked her “heroes” on the hospital staff after recovering from the coronavirus, while the free supermarket for staff there is up and running – and asking for more donations.

The Free @ The Royal Free staff 'shop'. Picture: Royal Free LondonThe Free @ The Royal Free staff 'shop'. Picture: Royal Free London

Last week the Royal Free Charity launched an emergency fundraising campaign to raise money to help look after staff amid the crisis.

The Royal Free Rec Club, part of the charity, has been transformed with staple foods and items like deodorant and soap freely available for staff.

Called Free @ The Royal Free, the supermarket first opened on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, for charity volunteer Shiva Bernheim who – before the crisis – regularly visited the Royal Free’s wards with her therapy dog Rolo, the hospital’s staff were incredible during her at times “touch and go” brush with Covid-19.

You may also want to watch:

Shiva, 61, has now recovered and is in isolation, but contracted the virus following a trip to Switzerland.

The Hampstead woman said: “They are all my heroes. Professor Lamb, James and Will and Michelle. I only remember a few names but I will never forget any of them. The way they laid their lives on the line for me was unbelievable.”

Kelly Rush, who manages the Rec Club – usually a fitness centre – is in charge of the ‘supermarket’. She paid tributeto an “incredible response” from local and national companies, adding: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the fantastic donations but we definitely do need more to keep coming in each and every day.”

The fundraising drive, which is going to support both the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead and its sister sites in Barnet and Chase Farm, continues.

Judy Dewinter, chair of the Royal Free Charity, said: “The dedication being shown by staff in the response to COVID-19 is remarkable, and we are listening carefully to what matters to staff.

“They are putting their patients first and this is a real opportunity for us to help them to take care of themselves and their families. Seeing staff leave [the free supermarket] with a full bag and a smile on their face is absolutely fantastic.”

Can you help? Details of how to donate to the Royal Free Charity’s Covid-19 Emergency Fund can be found at royal.freecharity.org. If you are a business and want to help, e-mail the charity at RFLHeroes@royalfreecharity.org as all deliveries must be carefully co-ordinated.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Basketball: Jordan, Bulls documentary ‘The Last Dance’ debuts on Netflix

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during a game at Staples Centre in Los Angeles in 1998 (pic NBAE/Getty Images)

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Boris Johnson visits Royal Free Hospital amid escalating coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson discussing the coronavirus with Royal Free staff. Picture: Royal Free Hospital

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Golders Green motorbike crash: Police appeal after man dies in lamppost collision near Brent Cross

Woodville Gardens. Picture: Google

Most Read

Basketball: Jordan, Bulls documentary ‘The Last Dance’ debuts on Netflix

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during a game at Staples Centre in Los Angeles in 1998 (pic NBAE/Getty Images)

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Boris Johnson visits Royal Free Hospital amid escalating coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson discussing the coronavirus with Royal Free staff. Picture: Royal Free Hospital

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Golders Green motorbike crash: Police appeal after man dies in lamppost collision near Brent Cross

Woodville Gardens. Picture: Google

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

FA chairman Clarke says everyone must share the pain in player wage cuts

Chairman of the Football League Greg Clarke. Photo: Adam Davy/EMPICS

Cricket: Middlesex join forces with Jersey to boost women’s game

Middlesex Women celebrate a wicket during the MCC Women's Day match at Lord's Cricket Ground

Who is your Tottenham Hotspur player of the season so far?

Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso (left) and RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann battle for the ball (Pic: John Walton/PA)

London Youth Games 2020 season cancelled because of coronavirus pandemic

A sign says it all at the London Youth Games kayak event at the Lee Valley White Water Centre (pic John Moloney)

Coronavirus in NW3: Charming video as actors put on Shakespeare show for passers-by from their windows

Romeo and Juliet performed in South End Green during lockdown. Picture: Ruth Gbson
Drive 24