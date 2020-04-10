Coronavirus: Celebs record videos of support for Royal Free Hospital staff tackling pandemic

Jack Parry-Jones roped in famous friends like Michelle Keegan, Mark Wright and Martin Compston to pay tribute to staff at the Royal Free like his mum Coral.

The son of a Royal Free Hospital nurse who has been seconded to work on the special NHS Nightinggale coronavirus hospital has roped in some famous friends to send a message of support to the NHS.

Actor Jack Parry-Jones, whose mum Coral Cole has worked as a critical care nurse at the Royal Free for seven years has convinced the likes of Line of Duty actors Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, Michelle Keegan, and even retired comic Lee Evans to share messages of support.

The celebs are using the #RoyalFreeLondonHeroes on Twitter to share their appreciation for the hospital’s staff.

Coral said: “This is for all the doctors, nurses and all our staff. I’m a nurse with 27 years experience under my belt but even I have felt overwhelmed and anxious at times at the volume of patients we are coping with and the pressure we are under. I couldn’t be prouder of my colleagues and I hope this helps.”

Jack, added: “I thought I could call in a few favours but I never dreamed I’d get such a big response. People came back so fast to say yes they wanted to take part.”

