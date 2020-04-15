Coronavirus in Crouch End: Friends launch campaign to get hand cream to care worker ‘unsung heroes’

Sean Poulier and Philippa Budgen who are collecting hand cream for care workers. Picture: Philippa Budgen Archant

Enterprising friends in Crouch End are fundraising to make sure care home staff in the area have enough hand cream.

With handwashing essential during the coronavirus pandemic, media consultant Philippa Budgen and criminal barrister Sean Poulier teamed up to collect and distribute cream to hard-pressed care workers.

Philippa told the Ham&High: “Every week we all show our support for professional health workers in Clap for Carers to thank them for going above and beyond in the coronavirus health emergency. So when we heard that care workers in local care homes were suffering from chapped hands after constant hand washing we knew this was something small and simple we could do for unsung heroes.

“And we’ve been blown away by everyone’s generosity.”

Sean added: “The coronavirus has all but closed the courts system so I’ve been unable to work. Every news item tells us how profound the impact is on the NHS and carers. I thought it important to do our bit to help in any way we can hence our #NoChapforCarers appeal.”

Find the #NoChapForCarers fundraising page at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nochapforcarers?utm_term=qpM4EZMqP