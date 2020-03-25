Search

Advanced search

“It was a party”: Fortune Green barbecue group dispersed by police for flouting coronavirus social distancing

PUBLISHED: 13:09 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 25 March 2020

The group, pictured with a barbecue, Lucozade and Nando's sauce, listened to music before Met officers arrived. Picture: Submitted

The group, pictured with a barbecue, Lucozade and Nando's sauce, listened to music before Met officers arrived. Picture: Submitted

Submitted

Three men lit a barbecue and were ‘having a party’ in Fortune Green on Tuesday - despite strict social distancing measures around coronavirus.

Police dispersing the group. Picture: SubmittedPolice dispersing the group. Picture: Submitted

At around 1.15pm police were called to Fortune Green park where three men relaxed and listened to music even though, according to government advice, people must stay two metres apart and all gatherings are to be avoided.

Met officers had to return a second time before the group finally left.

Fortune Green councillor Richard Olszewski said: “I’m really angry at their behaviour. It’s selfish and irresponsible and they are putting their own health at risk and other people in the community. If behaviour like that gets out of hand they’ll end up forcing the closure of parks which are important for everyone’s physical and mental wellbeing – particularly now.

“They’re lucky I’m self-isolating otherwise I would probably have gone round there and given them a piece of my mind Italian mayor style.”

Cllr Olszewski added: “The message is simple – follow government instructions. No more than two people at a time and keep two metres apart. People should only be going to the park to exercise or for a walk.”

Fortune Green resident Jill Henry, of Agamemnon Road, was taken aback to see the three men so flagrantly flouting the safety measures.

She said: “We were flabbergasted to see three guys lighting up a barbecue and drinking. We were absolutely shocked they could be so irresponsible and selfish when we’re all doing our best to abide by these absolutely essential instructions from government to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Jill added: “There was music playing – it was like it was a party, well it was, and I am really relieved and reassured the police dealt with it so quickly. It’s very reassuring because we’re all in this together. They need to send a message to people who are flouting these rules because it’s so serious. We all have to do our bit and we have to stop spreading and save lives. The NHS are on their knees and we have to think of them as well.

“It’s beyond disappointing that there’s people out there not heeding the seriousness of all of this and the risks.”

A Met spokesman said: “Officers were flagged down and told some people to move on.”

As part of the Ham&High’s There With You campaign, see our essential list of community groups here.

For the latest coronavirus news from the Ham&High and across north London visit our live blog and join our Facebook group.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Coronavirus: Primary school workers launch Instagram page with activities for kids

Danielle Churney, Jemma Levy and Sophie Fenton.

Choirmaster Gareth Malone hits a positive note with a virtual singalong

Gareth Malone pictured here with members of the Hornsey Girls' School Steel Pans Band is setting up a virtual choir to connect people during the Coronovirus outbreak

Coronavirus: Golf courses to close

Golfers enjoying a round of golf before courses were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Maida Vale brawl: 7 jailed over brutal armed street fight in W9

The six adults sentenced for their part in a mass brawl in Maida Vale in January 2019. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Coronavirus: Primary school workers launch Instagram page with activities for kids

Danielle Churney, Jemma Levy and Sophie Fenton.

Choirmaster Gareth Malone hits a positive note with a virtual singalong

Gareth Malone pictured here with members of the Hornsey Girls' School Steel Pans Band is setting up a virtual choir to connect people during the Coronovirus outbreak

Coronavirus: Golf courses to close

Golfers enjoying a round of golf before courses were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Maida Vale brawl: 7 jailed over brutal armed street fight in W9

The six adults sentenced for their part in a mass brawl in Maida Vale in January 2019. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus London live updates: Prince Charles test positive as building site row continues

The Prince of Wales, pictured just two weeks ago with Ronnie Wood, has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Abou Diaby: What could have been in a career now lost to time

Arsenal's Abou Diaby celebrates scoring his sides first goal. Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA

Coronavirus: Ex-England striker Clive Allen tests positive

Clive Allen celebrates scoring for Tottenham against former club QPR

‘No official decision’ made on whether to end or resume non-league football seasons says FA

The latest non-league update after action was postponed due to the coronavirus (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harry Kane will be off if Spurs fail to win trophies says Alan Shearer

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Southampton's Jan Bednarek battle for the ball
Drive 24