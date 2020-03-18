Coronavirus: Pandemic continues as Camden community shows its ‘heart of gold’ and Nazanin’s release is ‘glimmer of hope’

The community action group has received huge support since starting up. Picture: Hampstead Volunteer Corps Archant

The spread of coronavirus has continued across north London – with 20 confirmed cases in Camden, 17 in Haringey and 24 in Barnet as of Wednesday morning.

Nationally, the death toll continues to rise. There have been 104 deaths related to the Covid-19 pandemic at the latest count.

But in our communities, volunteers have led the way in showing how we can cope with an almost unprecedented health crisis. Groups like the Hampstead Volunteer Corps and Mutual Aid have sprung up to support the vulnerable, while businesses around north London have been coming to terms with a radically different landscape.

Dame Esther Rantzen, backing Age UK Camden’s latest appeal, of which she is a patron, told us: “I think it proves that Hampstead and Highgate have a heart of gold – that Camden has a heart of gold.”

On Monday evening Boris Johnson “strongly advised” members of the public to avoid public venues while the pandemic continues to spread.

In response to widespread worry from businesses, the chancellor Rishi Sunak announced on Tuesday a £330bn package of financial support.

Amid the panic, in Iran there was a glimmer of hope – jailed West Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was temporarily allowed to leave prison due to the virus.

For health advice visit nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/, and bookmark www.hamhigh.co.uk and join our ‘North London Coronavirus Updates’ Facebook group for the latest news.