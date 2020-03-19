‘There will be disruption’: Barnet Council leader on coronavirus response

Barnet Council has responded to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: LDRS Archant

Barnet Council expects there will be “disruption to some services” due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Barnet Council leader Dan Thomas reassured residents services are currently “operating as usual” and urged people to stay safe and prevent the spread of infection.

There are currently 27 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the borough.

Cllr Thomas said: “This is a fast-moving situation and we do expect that there will be disruption to some services as staff are deployed to the most critical functions.”

The council leader pledged to support the voluntary and community sector as the crisis continues to unfold.

Cllr Thomas said: “We know this is very tough time for our residents and businesses.

“We’re committed to a fast, practical, common-sense response and are looking across our services at ways we can help people over the coming weeks and months.

“We have been heartened to see others step up too – this is the Barnet community at its best.

“We’re working closely with our partners in the voluntary and community sector to ensure that the council supports and enhances everything they’re doing.

“Some of our neighbours will need our support at this time, so please do look out for others.

“We will work with charities and community groups to ensure the vulnerable have food and assistance.”

Cllr Thomas said one of the council’s priorities was to support vulnerable residents, adding that adult social care and children’s services had well developed plans to ensure they “continue to operate and serve those most in need”.

The council leader continued: “We have been notified by government that additional financial resources will be provided to the council to support vulnerable residents. We will provide more information on this once we receive it.

“We will provide regular information on any changes to waste collection and advice on what to do.”

Several council meetings that were due to take place over the coming weeks have been cancelled in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

For Barnet Council advice on coronavirus, visit www.barnet.gov.uk.

For general health advice about the virus, go to https://111.nhs.uk/covid-19.

