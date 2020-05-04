Highgate flatmates raise money for the NHS with limited edition silkscreen prints

Tobias Ross-Southall and Andrew Gepp's World War Two-style silkscreen prints for the NHS. Picture: Tobias Ross-Southall and Andrew Gepp Archant

Flatmates in Highgate are selling their own World War Two-style silkscreen prints to raise money for the NHS.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tobias Ross-Southall and Andrew Gepp, childhood friends from Camden, initially created the posters to enter an Amplifier art competition promoting mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Using the name Chateau Perro, the duo’s submission uses slogans such as ‘Leave this to us, you should stay at home’ next to a graphic of an NHS worker.

You may also want to watch:

However, the artwork received such a positive response on social media that Tobias, 34, and Andrew,32, decided to sell the prints and have already raised more than £2,000 for Royal Free Hospital.

It is a cause close to their hearts because the hospital has treated members of both their families for cancer.

“We put the prints up on Instagram and had lots of people commenting saying they were amazing and asking if they are available to buy”, said Tobias, who is an artist and initially painted the designs by hand. “It was great, everyone loved them and gave good, positive feedback.”

Andrew, who works as a strategy consultant and writer, handles the finances behind the operation.

Each silkscreen poster is £50 plus postage. Buy one at www.chateauperro.co.uk