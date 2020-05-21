Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Haringey Council co-leads London-wide PPE partnership targeting social care

PUBLISHED: 15:34 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 21 May 2020

The priority is to source more PPE for social care. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

The priority is to source more PPE for social care. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Haringey Council is co-leading a London-wide partnership expected to source 48 million items of PPE during the coronavirus pandemic.

The project is giving councils in the capital another means to source PPE in addition to existing supplies from the NHS and local procurement, helping reduce reliance on the government’s stock.

The priority of the initiative is to increase PPE for social care services. It builds on a supply chain developed by the West London Alliance.

Cllr Joseph Ejiofor, Haringey Council leader, said: “Joining together during this time for our pan-London approach helps us to strengthen our resilience against the pandemic.

“Whilst we cannot predict when this will end, we can now rest assured that, should we need it, there are emergency supplies of PPE available to those in London who need it.”

Cllr Ray Puddifoot, London Councils executive member for health & care, said: “London’s social care is on the frontline of the Covid-19 crisis and boroughs are working flat out to protect vulnerable Londoners and the heroic social care staff supporting them.

“This new partnership means all boroughs will benefit from improved access to PPE, helping London care homes and other local services get the equipment they need.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

The Queens: Crouch End pub owners in ‘advanced talks’ over sale that would see it reopen when lockdown rules are relaxed

The Queens pub in Crouch End. Picture: Google

Camden man, 20, pleads guilty to coronavirus texts scam by tricking vulnerable into handing over bank details

Mohammed Khan, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. Picture: Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit

‘Real cause for public concern’: High Court judge slams Haringey Council over child protection failings

Haringey Council. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

The Queens: Crouch End pub owners in ‘advanced talks’ over sale that would see it reopen when lockdown rules are relaxed

The Queens pub in Crouch End. Picture: Google

Camden man, 20, pleads guilty to coronavirus texts scam by tricking vulnerable into handing over bank details

Mohammed Khan, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. Picture: Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit

‘Real cause for public concern’: High Court judge slams Haringey Council over child protection failings

Haringey Council. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Private firms working for the public good in coronavirus outbreak

CHALLENGING TIMES: Chris Spicer is project manager for Babcock International, which responded to the Prime Minister’s Ventilator Challenge

Departing director Smith has plenty of Hampstead & Westminster highlights

Richard Wijtenburg-Smith celebrates a goal for Hampstead & Westminster in the EHL (pic Mark Clews)

Haringey Huskies retain young forward Saoncella

Haringey Huskies turned their kit pink for the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation last season (pic AWTF)

Rose reveals Kane love for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Danny Rose

More FA Cup final memories for Arsenal

Andy Linighan climbs to head his dramatic winner for Arsenal in the 1993 FA Cup final against Sheffield Wednesday
Drive 24