Coronavirus: Haringey Council co-leads London-wide PPE partnership targeting social care

The priority is to source more PPE for social care. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Haringey Council is co-leading a London-wide partnership expected to source 48 million items of PPE during the coronavirus pandemic.

The project is giving councils in the capital another means to source PPE in addition to existing supplies from the NHS and local procurement, helping reduce reliance on the government’s stock.

The priority of the initiative is to increase PPE for social care services. It builds on a supply chain developed by the West London Alliance.

Cllr Joseph Ejiofor, Haringey Council leader, said: “Joining together during this time for our pan-London approach helps us to strengthen our resilience against the pandemic.

“Whilst we cannot predict when this will end, we can now rest assured that, should we need it, there are emergency supplies of PPE available to those in London who need it.”

Cllr Ray Puddifoot, London Councils executive member for health & care, said: “London’s social care is on the frontline of the Covid-19 crisis and boroughs are working flat out to protect vulnerable Londoners and the heroic social care staff supporting them.

“This new partnership means all boroughs will benefit from improved access to PPE, helping London care homes and other local services get the equipment they need.”