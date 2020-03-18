Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Hampstead teenage musician Denis Coleman talks supporting creative artists despite the pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:30 18 March 2020

Denis Coleman. Picture: Denis Coleman

Denis Coleman. Picture: Denis Coleman

Archant

A 16-year-old singer-songwriter from Hampstead is highlighting the challenges facing musicians because of the coronavirus and urging people to engage with artists in new ways.

Rising pop star Denis Colman, who was due to support singer HRVY on a UK and European tour next month, is performing regular livestreams on his Instagram channel.

As a DIY musician with a young fanbase, this is not new territory for Denis. But with concerts being cancelled all over the world, artists including John Legend, Pink, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin are giving livestream performances to fans at home.

Denis told the Ham&High: “It’s a difficult time for a lot of artists – and not just the artists but their tour managers, sound teams, promoters etc – who are quite badly hit.

“One big way people have been supporting each other is by spreading awareness, describing the challenges we face.”

Denis, a familiar face on CBBC and Nickelodeon, has been using his 40.6K Instagram following to amplify important intergenerational and community-spirited messages.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “As a little baby, people my age are generally the least affected, which means we have the most responsibility to help people out, and to try and stop the spread.”

Though disappointed by the likely tour cancellation, Denis said: “I think it’s important to see the silver linings in any situation, like the communities springing back to help people around them.”

After a year of travels and studio tours, Denis is rediscovering how great it is to spend time with family. With the Colmans’ isolating, cockapoos London and Nutmeg are spending more time in the garden than the nearby Heath.

Musically, he is taking the opportunity to practice his violin and explore previous generations: “One of the greatest dudes is Johann Sebastian Bach.”

Whilst his immediate future hopes centre on seeing an end to coronavirus, Denis vows: “I will keep creating new content that can cheer people, and provide fun in people’s day to day lives.”

Denis Coleman’s latest track ‘Without You’ – as heard on BBC Radio 1 – and other tunes are available on Spotify. Live shows are announced on Denis’ Instagram.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: 22 confirmed cases in Camden - plus latest figures from Haringey, Barnet and Westminster

A woman wearing a face mask mask in central London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Boris Johnson to address the nation on latest measures to tackle coronavirus threat

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA/Simon Dawson

Live: Updates on the coronavirus and its impact on north London

A sparsely-filled carriage on an Underground train the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on people to stay away from pubs, clubs and theatres, work from home if possible and avoid all non-essential contacts and travel in order to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA/Martin Keene

Coronavirus: Scammers ‘targeting elderly’ by offering to help with shopping during pandemic say cops

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus: Fortismere School in Muswell Hill closes for ‘deep clean’

Parents were notified over the weekend. Picture: Sam Volpe

Most Read

Coronavirus: 22 confirmed cases in Camden - plus latest figures from Haringey, Barnet and Westminster

A woman wearing a face mask mask in central London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Boris Johnson to address the nation on latest measures to tackle coronavirus threat

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA/Simon Dawson

Live: Updates on the coronavirus and its impact on north London

A sparsely-filled carriage on an Underground train the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on people to stay away from pubs, clubs and theatres, work from home if possible and avoid all non-essential contacts and travel in order to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA/Martin Keene

Coronavirus: Scammers ‘targeting elderly’ by offering to help with shopping during pandemic say cops

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus: Fortismere School in Muswell Hill closes for ‘deep clean’

Parents were notified over the weekend. Picture: Sam Volpe

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Live: Updates on the coronavirus and its impact on north London

A sparsely-filled carriage on an Underground train the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on people to stay away from pubs, clubs and theatres, work from home if possible and avoid all non-essential contacts and travel in order to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA/Martin Keene

Haringey Borough boss Loizou calls for financial support for non-league clubs

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Spurs chairman Levy says this is the biggest crisis in 20 years

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis in the stands during the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Joshua fight at Tottenham ‘could be put back’

Anthony Joshua (left) and Kubrat Pulev

Coronavirus: Hampstead teenage musician Denis Coleman talks supporting creative artists despite the pandemic

Denis Coleman. Picture: Denis Coleman
Drive 24