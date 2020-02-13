Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Hampstead school sends 350 safety goggles to Wuhan doctors

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 February 2020

Staff and students from UCS Hampstead with the boxes of safety goggles sent to Wuhan. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Staff and students from UCS Hampstead with the boxes of safety goggles sent to Wuhan. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Archant

A Hampstead school has sent 350 pairs of safety goggles to doctors in Wuhan, China to help manage the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Pupils and staff at University College School Hampstead (UCS) were concerned over reports of a lack of eye-protective equipment in the capital of the Hubei province, where 'COVID-19' first broke out.

UCS vice master Christopher Reynolds said: "Our pupils organise and run numerous events which usually raise in excess of £50,000 for various charities.

You may also want to watch:

"Every year, a small amount of money is held back in the account to enable us to respond if a crisis occurs.

"The outbreak of the coronavirus in China demands an immediate response and this morning we were pleased to dispatch the protective equipment which, by this afternoon, was on a flight to Beijing."

In addition to the eyes, the coronavirus can spread via the nose, mouth or by touching or shaking hands with someone carrying the disease.

There are currently three people being treated at the Royal Free Hospital for the coronavirus.

Most Read

Coronavirus patients being treated at the Royal Free Hospital rises to three

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

North Hill stabbing: Highgate teenager charged

Picture: Met Police

Driver who left cyclist with ‘catastrophic’ injuries in Camden Road hit and run convicted of dangerous driving

Angelo Kaminski.

East Finchley double murder: Alleged ‘assassin’ Obina Ezeoke had getaway car ‘under his control’ court hears

Annie Besala Ekofo and Bervil Kalikala-Ekofo.

Plans for ‘massive’ 115-room HMO in Childs Hill ‘won’t solve housing crisis’ - councillor

The Best Western Palm Hotel in Childs Hill. Picture: Google

Most Read

Coronavirus patients being treated at the Royal Free Hospital rises to three

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

North Hill stabbing: Highgate teenager charged

Picture: Met Police

Driver who left cyclist with ‘catastrophic’ injuries in Camden Road hit and run convicted of dangerous driving

Angelo Kaminski.

East Finchley double murder: Alleged ‘assassin’ Obina Ezeoke had getaway car ‘under his control’ court hears

Annie Besala Ekofo and Bervil Kalikala-Ekofo.

Plans for ‘massive’ 115-room HMO in Childs Hill ‘won’t solve housing crisis’ - councillor

The Best Western Palm Hotel in Childs Hill. Picture: Google

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: Hampstead school sends 350 safety goggles to Wuhan doctors

Staff and students from UCS Hampstead with the boxes of safety goggles sent to Wuhan. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Highgate Harriers men seal eighth straight Met League title as Lepretre leads way

Highgate Harriers captains celebrate with the Howard Williams Trophy as overall winners of the Met League

Veras strikes gold for England at European Championships

Luan Veras celebrates his success in Budapest with England head technical coach Junior Lefevre

Saracens ‘could find sponsors hard to come by’ says legal expert

A general view of Allianz Park, home of Saracens (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal’s Miedema up for big BBC award

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema
Drive 24