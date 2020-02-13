Coronavirus: Hampstead school sends 350 safety goggles to Wuhan doctors

Staff and students from UCS Hampstead with the boxes of safety goggles sent to Wuhan. Picture: UCS Hampstead Archant

A Hampstead school has sent 350 pairs of safety goggles to doctors in Wuhan, China to help manage the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Pupils and staff at University College School Hampstead (UCS) were concerned over reports of a lack of eye-protective equipment in the capital of the Hubei province, where 'COVID-19' first broke out.

UCS vice master Christopher Reynolds said: "Our pupils organise and run numerous events which usually raise in excess of £50,000 for various charities.

"Every year, a small amount of money is held back in the account to enable us to respond if a crisis occurs.

"The outbreak of the coronavirus in China demands an immediate response and this morning we were pleased to dispatch the protective equipment which, by this afternoon, was on a flight to Beijing."

In addition to the eyes, the coronavirus can spread via the nose, mouth or by touching or shaking hands with someone carrying the disease.

There are currently three people being treated at the Royal Free Hospital for the coronavirus.