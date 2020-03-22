Search

Coronavirus: Hampstead Heath ponds close

PUBLISHED: 10:07 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 22 March 2020

A man lowers himself into the Highgate Men's Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston

A man lowers himself into the Highgate Men's Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston

© Joshua Thurston - All Rights Reserved

After taking government advice, on Sunday the City of London Corporation closed the Hampstead Heath bathing ponds and the Parliament Hill Lido.

On Saturday, the CoLC said: “Due to the most recent advice from the Government on Coronavirus (COVID-19) social distancing and self-isolation, the Lido and bathing ponds will be closed from Sunday 22 March.

“We aim to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Earlier in the week changing facilities at the ponds were closed, but swimming had been allowed to continue.

Meanwhile yesterday ZSL London Zoo closed too, with public venues and tourist attractions now almost entirely shut amid the ongoing pandemic.

