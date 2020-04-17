Search

Advanced search

Hampstead Garden Suburb sees fundraiser for the NHS – and a coronavirus tribute mown into the church lawn!

PUBLISHED: 16:30 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 17 April 2020

A drone-shot picture of NHS mown into the grass in Hampstead Garden Suburb.Picture: Richard Grethe

A drone-shot picture of NHS mown into the grass in Hampstead Garden Suburb.Picture: Richard Grethe

Archant

One of the country’s oldest residents’ associatons has raised £16,000 so far for the Royal Free Charity’s Covid-19 emergency fund – and it is promising to match-fund whatever the total is.

The Hamptead Garden Suburb RA started aiming to raise £5,000, but as donations have come in, the aim is now £20,000.

Meanwhile, one enterprising Suburb resident artfully mowed the letters “NHS” into the grass outside of the Hampstead Garden Suburb Free Church in a tribute to our health service.

Emma Howard, who chairs the HGSRA told this newspaper: “The Royal Free is very much our local hospital. We had some reserver funds that we had been thinking about how we could put the to good use. When I heard about the Royal Free Charity appeal I suggested to the secretary and treasurer that we do a match-funding scheme.

“We started off saying we’d go for £5,000, but we hit that in about 12 hours.”

Emma said the appeal had caught the Suburb’s imagination. “People have been very excited about it.

“And in general during this situation too, it’s been brilliant seeing how people really want to support the charity. We wanted to be involved in some way, while knowing that whatever we do can never be compared to the efforts of our NHS.”

Emma also explained the RA had set up a dedicated phone line vulnerable people in the Suburb could call to ask for help during the crisis, and many neighbours had been helping with each others’ shopping.

One man, Richard Grethe, has taken paying tribute to the NHS one step further.

On a sunny day he decided to nip his lawn mower across the road and – with permission from the church minister – cut the letters NHS into the patch of lawn near North Square.

He told the Ham&High: “We’ve got quite a lovely community here, and there’s a large lawn opposite the Free Church. I didn’t think the council were going to cut the grass so I decided to mow the letters in.

“But they did end up coming to cut it the next morning!”

Richard said he had friends who worked at the Royal Free and it had been a fun way of showing support. When the grass has regrown a little, he plans to repeat the trick.

To contribute to the HGSRA’s fundraiser, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/HGSResidents

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Hampstead Highgate Express. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sir Hugh Rossi: Former Hornsey MP and councillor dies aged 92

Sir Hugh Rossi, photographed in 1993. Picture: Desmond O’Neill Features

Coronavirus: Nurses at the Royal Free ‘jumped at the chance’ to move to Covid-19 wards, and are encouraging others to do the same

Anthony Grout and Kathleen Smyth, Royal Free nurses who have been redeployed to coronavirus wards. Picture: PA/Royal Free

Take our daily pub quiz: March 26

Host a quiz night for your family. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ComicSans

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Coronavirus: Parkland Walk “too dangerous” amid social distancing “tension”

People on the Parkland Walk, where walkers, runners and cyclists come into close proximity. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Sir Hugh Rossi: Former Hornsey MP and councillor dies aged 92

Sir Hugh Rossi, photographed in 1993. Picture: Desmond O’Neill Features

Coronavirus: Nurses at the Royal Free ‘jumped at the chance’ to move to Covid-19 wards, and are encouraging others to do the same

Anthony Grout and Kathleen Smyth, Royal Free nurses who have been redeployed to coronavirus wards. Picture: PA/Royal Free

Take our daily pub quiz: March 26

Host a quiz night for your family. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ComicSans

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Coronavirus: Parkland Walk “too dangerous” amid social distancing “tension”

People on the Parkland Walk, where walkers, runners and cyclists come into close proximity. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: Fears growing for women’s football

Arsenal's Jill Roord fires goalwards against Lewes in the Women's FA Cup (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: June 30 deadline not raised at Premier League meeting

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

Arsenal’s Evans loving life in new full-back role

Arsenal's Lisa Evans (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: Middlesex Women launch virtual London Championship

Middlesex Women celebrate a wicket during the MCC Women's Day match at Lord's Cricket Ground

Coronavirus: Prostate Cancer UK launch #StayPuttChallenge for golfers

Prostate Cancer UK have launched the #StayPuttChallenge to raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic
Drive 24