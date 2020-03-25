There With You: Hampstead dental charity sends toothbrushes to care homes and shelters to fight spread of coronavirus

A generic view of water running from a domestic water tap onto a toothbrush. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

A Hampstead dental charity is sending out toothbrushes and toothpaste to care homes and homeless shelters to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There WIth You logo. Ham&High. Picture: Archant There WIth You logo. Ham&High. Picture: Archant

The Dental Wellness Trust in Elm Terrace launched the initiative this week as it urged everyone to sterilise their toothbrushes daily with hot water and salt because cold water would not always kill the virus.

It said people with symptoms of Covid-19 – a fever, dry cough or shortness of breath – should replace their toothbrush after a week if possible to help avoid further cross infection.

Anyone who has had coronavirus should also, if possible, replace their toothbrush often as the virus may continue to be shed in saliva.

Toothbrushes should be stored away from others, the charity added.

Founder Dr Linda Greenwall said: “Toothbrushes can be covered in all sorts of germs from your mouth such as bacteria and viruses which will remain on its surface. That’s why daily cleaning or sterilising is essential and people are reminded not to share their toothbrush.”

For those wearing dentures, the advice is to scrub them with a nail brush and a soft soap and then soak them in water adding a teaspoon of vinegar (acetic acid or white vinegar) into the water.

Any London care homes and homeless shelters in need of toothbrush/paste packs can contact charity@dentalwellnesstrust.org.

For the latest coronavirus news from the Ham&High and across London visit our coronavirus page here, join our Facebook group here and see our list of support groups here.