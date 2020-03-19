Exclusive

Coronavirus aboard: Hampstead couple stuck on cruise ship in Brazil for their 66th wedding anniversary

Alan and Gwen Cohen, pictured in their cabin, have been confined aboard the Silver Shadow cruise ship in Recife, Brazil, due to a passenger being confirmed with coronavirus. Picture: correspondent.world/Paul Martin/MediaZones correspondent.world

When Alan and Gwen Cohen opened their cabin door they saw two figures in white suits and masks, who “looked like they came from another world”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alan and Gwen Cohen celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2019. Picture: correspondent.world/Malcolm Cohen Alan and Gwen Cohen celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2019. Picture: correspondent.world/Malcolm Cohen

On March 16 it was the Hampstead couple’s 66th wedding anniversary, and the visitors were no prank – they were the ship’s doctor and nurse.

The couple, aged 89 and 86, had been locked in their luxury cabin for more than a week – after a 78-year-old Canadian passenger fell ill with coronavirus. That passenger was removed from the cruise-liner to a hospital in the Brazilian port of Recife.

More than 300 passengers, 108 of them British and most of the rest American, remain marooned on board the Silver Shadow, along with its more than 200 crew.

Disputes have broken out between the various governments involved over what to do with the passengers and crew. The Foreign Office, in a statement to passengers, says it is “working feverishly” to get them off the ship.

“All governments involved have to agree first to accept the passengers. It’s still being put together,” said Mark Conroy, the Americas’ managing director of the ship’s owners, Silversea Cruises.

The doctor and nurse, who come daily to their cabin, do a check of temperature.

Alan and Gwen Cohen married in 1954. Picture: correspondent.world/Malcolm Cohen Alan and Gwen Cohen married in 1954. Picture: correspondent.world/Malcolm Cohen

Alan said: “The nurse points that thermometer thing about half an inch form our foreheads, and she calls out the numbers to the doctor,who stays just outside the cabin door.

“They were, of course, our only visitors on our clickety-click anniversary.

“I didn’t bother to tell them it was a special day. All we did to celebrate it was click and sip two cups of tea. There was no champagne!

“Mind you, I cannot complain about the service. They leave a tray outside our door three times a day, then the steward disappears and we creep out to bring it inside the cabin.

You may also want to watch:

“We even have a restricted menu pushed under the door in the morning for the day’s choices. Not bad given the circumstances.”

His son Malcolm has written to MP Mike Freer, expressing fear that at their advanced ages his parents are at risk of “severe complications”. Theresa Villiers MP raised the ship passengers’ dilemma in the House of Commons.

“What a contrast to last year’s anniversary – our 65th since we got married in Glasgow. We had a superb little party last March at my son’s home in Totteridge,” said Alan, who turns 90 this summer. “A cake with a lovely message on it. And a flattering photo.

“Now we can only talk to my son and daughter-in-law by WhatsApp – when I can get the darn thing to work.

“But we can chat to other passengers on the phones we have from cabin to cabin. And we’re so fortunate to have a balcony, so we can breathe fresh air and yell to our neighbours. Some on board don’t have balconies and I feel so sorry for them, all cooped up like that.”

In their younger days Alan and Gwen were magistrates, and Alan ran a successful furniture-making factory in east London, as well as being a councillor for the London boroughs of Finchley and Barnet.

Alan said they wash their hands every hour and added: “We are bored but well. It’s this interminable waiting that’s getting us down.

“This was a dream cruise for a few days. The Caribbean beckoned too. Since we got on a plane to Brazil from London it’s cost us a lot. I’d rather not say how much.

“We may get some refunds and insurance pay-outs, but that is not even something on my mind.

“All we can think of is how nice it would be to be home in Hampstead Garden Suburb.”

The couple flew to Rio de Janeiro to join the cruise on March 7. It was supposed to go on to the Caribbean and finish at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 27.

“They were told last week all the ship’s passengers and crew would have to stay confined on board for 14 days after the last case of coronavirus,” said son Malcolm Cohen. “That’s unacceptable, it puts them at unnecessary risk.”

He said there is a worry, given his parents’ age and on Thursday expressed frustration that an evacuation had still not started.