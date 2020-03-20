Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: ‘Tennis court summit’ sees Camden estate residents join forces to look after elderly and sterilise surfaces

PUBLISHED: 17:30 20 March 2020

Volunteers in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Frank Chalmers

Volunteers in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Frank Chalmers

Archant

In Gospel Oak, members of the historic Lissenden Gardens estate have come together to help the most vulnerable among them during the coronavirus pandemic by creating a stairway-by-stairway support network and committing to helping caretakers to disinfect communal areas.

As the number of cases across London began to rise and the goverment “strongly advised” the elderly and vulnerable to self-isolate, residents met on the tennis courts in the estate to thrash out a plan.

One of them, Frank Chalmers, 65, told this newspaper: “14 of us met on the tennis court all standing six feet apart. Hopefully we’ll be able to keep in touch with people who feel vulnerable and need help, whether with their shopping or whatever else.

“Our estate has a high number of vulnerable people – older people who have lived here a long time.”

Frank added the volunteers would be working hard to sterilise bannisters and other communal areas regularly to minimise the risk to people coming in and out of the estate.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: 22 confirmed cases in Camden - plus latest figures from Haringey, Barnet and Westminster

A woman wearing a face mask mask in central London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Boris Johnson to address the nation on latest measures to tackle coronavirus threat

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA/Simon Dawson

Coronavirus: Scammers ‘targeting elderly’ by offering to help with shopping during pandemic say cops

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus live updates: Key workers listed as school closures set to begin

A stock image of a student sitting eams. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Coronavirus: Fortismere School in Muswell Hill closes for ‘deep clean’

Parents were notified over the weekend. Picture: Sam Volpe

Most Read

Coronavirus: 22 confirmed cases in Camden - plus latest figures from Haringey, Barnet and Westminster

A woman wearing a face mask mask in central London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Boris Johnson to address the nation on latest measures to tackle coronavirus threat

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA/Simon Dawson

Coronavirus: Scammers ‘targeting elderly’ by offering to help with shopping during pandemic say cops

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus live updates: Key workers listed as school closures set to begin

A stock image of a student sitting eams. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Coronavirus: Fortismere School in Muswell Hill closes for ‘deep clean’

Parents were notified over the weekend. Picture: Sam Volpe

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus live updates: Key workers listed as school closures set to begin

A stock image of a student sitting eams. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

RFU cancels all rugby seasons below Premiership level

Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC in the London 3 Essex. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hampstead’s coffee shop in a phone box under threat: Cost of traders’ licence ‘would put me out of business’

Mustafa Mehmet at his station in Hampstead's old-fashioned red phone box. Picture: Mustafa Mehmet

Maida Vale brawl: 7 jailed over brutal armed street fight in W9

The six adults sentenced for their part in a mass brawl in Maida Vale in January 2019. Picture: Met Police

Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe join Whitehall demonstration for fellow imprisoned Briton Anoosheh Ashoori

Richard and Gabriella Ratcliffe support Sherry Izadi at a protest for her husband Anoosheh Ashoori's freedom. Picture: Daren Nair
Drive 24