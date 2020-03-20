Coronavirus: ‘Tennis court summit’ sees Camden estate residents join forces to look after elderly and sterilise surfaces

Volunteers in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Frank Chalmers Archant

In Gospel Oak, members of the historic Lissenden Gardens estate have come together to help the most vulnerable among them during the coronavirus pandemic by creating a stairway-by-stairway support network and committing to helping caretakers to disinfect communal areas.

As the number of cases across London began to rise and the goverment “strongly advised” the elderly and vulnerable to self-isolate, residents met on the tennis courts in the estate to thrash out a plan.

One of them, Frank Chalmers, 65, told this newspaper: “14 of us met on the tennis court all standing six feet apart. Hopefully we’ll be able to keep in touch with people who feel vulnerable and need help, whether with their shopping or whatever else.

“Our estate has a high number of vulnerable people – older people who have lived here a long time.”

Frank added the volunteers would be working hard to sterilise bannisters and other communal areas regularly to minimise the risk to people coming in and out of the estate.