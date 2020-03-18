#GiveaFare: Fundraiser launched asking people working from home to donate money saved by not commuting

#GiveaFare is asking people now working from home to donate part of their commuting cost to gig economy workers who have lost income. Picture: Georgie Wishart Archant

A Camden Town man is asking people now working from home to donate cash saved by not commuting to gig economy workers who have lost income.

Jack Boswell. Picture: Joe Boswell Jack Boswell. Picture: Joe Boswell

Royal Opera House worker Jack Boswell has launched fundraiser #GiveaFare hoping to raise £50,000 for charity Turn2Us, which helps people overcome a financial crisis caused by a life-changing event.

Jack, 29, is calling on people like him who have the luxury of working from home to help out those on zero-hour contracts and freelancers who are set to lose out due to coronavirus.

“For the past month I’ve been conscious of getting public transport and thought about this money in my pocket that I wasn’t expecting to have,” he told the Ham&High.

“There are so many people really affected by this who won’t get sick pay or who are out of work and I thought if we can try and benefit them in some way we should.

“These are the baristas who greet you with a smile in your local cafe, the cleaners keeping your office hygienic amidst the outbreak, the delivery drivers dropping off your parcels, and the staff stocking shelves in your supermarket so you can feed your family.”

In London, if you normally take two peak Tube rides a day from Zones 1 to 3, you’re saving £6.60 a day, about £130 a month.

The fundraiser went live on Wednesday afternoon and Jack is hopeful of hitting the target after having a good response from people so far.

“People are saying that it’s money they didn’t think they were going to have,” he added. “People feel helpless in this environment. I was getting anxious about it all and wanted to channel it into something productive.”

