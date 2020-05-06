Search

Advanced search

Psychiatrist gives free mental health appointments to NHS workers amid concerns over lockdown anxiety

PUBLISHED: 09:57 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 06 May 2020

Dr Mark Silvert, The Blue Tree Clinic. Picture: Dr Mark Silvert

Dr Mark Silvert, The Blue Tree Clinic. Picture: Dr Mark Silvert

Archant

A private psychiatrist is giving free mental health appointments to NHS staff working on the coronavirus frontline.

Dr Mark Silvert, of Swiss Cottage and whose Blue Tree Clinic is set to open in South Hampstead later this year, is offering pro bono digital appointments to NHS workers amid a “sky-rocketing” of mental health problems.

Many of the practice’s staff also work for the NHS and Dr Silvert says his team are keen to support the national effort.

The consultant psychiatrist said: “A lot of us have been trained by the NHS so we thought the best way of giving back would be to provide pro-bono appointments to Camden residents, especially NHS staff and essential workers who can face long waits to be seen at the moment.”

Last month, the NHS started providing mental health therapy and counselling to its staff to manage the psychological impact of working during the pandemic.

Normally, appointments and therapy at the Blue Tree Clinic can cost hundreds of pounds.

You may also want to watch:

But Dr Silvert says NHS capacity for mental health is squeezed at the moment with resources diverted to Covid-19.

He continued: “We thought better than disbanding at this time and saying the company is temporarily closed, we should use our hundreds of years of experience between our staff – from medical to therapy to nutritionists – and say let’s give NHS workers our support because at the moment mental health is sky-rocketing.”

Recent figures from the Office for National Statistics showed almost half of people in Britain suffered from high anxiety as the lockdown began, along with a sharp fall in people’s happiness.

Dr Silvert said: “This coronavirus pandemic is making everyone’s mental health worse so demand is going to be exponential – a bit like the virus.

“It really is going to be exponential because there are so many people having breakdowns over anxiety, fear, loss of security, jobs – and that’s often people who didn’t have pre-existing mental health conditions.

“By working from home and offering digital appointments over video link we’re still able to deliver appointments, post out prescriptions and write reports to GPs, so we feel we are putting that to good use during this time of national emergency.”

For more information visit: thebluetreeclinic.com

For mental health advice during the pandemic click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown will see Hampstead’s Duke of Hamilton pub transformed into a community shop

New landlords of the Duke of Hamilton on New End, fromleft Adam Gostyn, and brothers Ben and Ed Robson. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ally Pally crash: Pedestrian in hospital after being trapped when van fled police and crashed into two parked cars

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown will see Hampstead’s Duke of Hamilton pub transformed into a community shop

New landlords of the Duke of Hamilton on New End, fromleft Adam Gostyn, and brothers Ben and Ed Robson. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ally Pally crash: Pedestrian in hospital after being trapped when van fled police and crashed into two parked cars

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Disadvantaged youngsters get cricket fix from Lord’s Taverners

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

On this day in 1961: Double delight for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspurs right-half captain Danny Blanchflower (left) and centre-forward Bobby Smith gaily trot the FA Cup before the 100,000 crowd at Wembley after Spurs 2-0 victory over Leicester City (Pic: PA)

Local heroes: Camden care home ‘proud’ of ‘brave’ staff

Care home staff working during the pandemic. Picture: Bluebird Care Camden & Hampstead

Royal Free to appear on the BBC in coronavirus special of Hospital

Consultant cardiologist Tim Lockie at Royal Free London. Picture: Daniel Dewsbury

Hampstead artist documents London in lockdown with new track

The start of the music video for London Lockdown. Picture: Charles Connolly
Drive 24