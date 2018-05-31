Search

Coronavirus death: Long-serving Highgate Mental Health Centre ward manager passes away after contracting Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 15:44 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 27 April 2020

Andy Costa, a ward manager at Highgate Mental Health Centre in North London, who died on April 9, after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

Andy Costa, a ward manager at Highgate Mental Health Centre in North London, who died on April 9, after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

One of the longest-serving members of staff at Highgate Mental Health Centre has died after contracting Covid-19.

Andy Costa devoted 26 years to the NHS, most recently working as a ward manager at centre which is managed by the Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust.

Mr Costa died on April 9.

The NHS trust paid tribute to his “diligence and loyalty”.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “Andy was a highly respected, conscientious and long-serving colleague who had worked at Highgate Mental Health Centre since it opened 15 years ago.”

Prior to that, Mr Costa had worked on Elizabeth Torrance Ward in the nearby Waterlow Unit, which was formerly part of the Whittington Hospital estate.

The spokeswoman added: “Andy’s 26 years of diligence and loyalty to Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust were honoured with a long service award only last summer at a special tea party at the Irish Centre in Camden.

“Andy will be very much missed by us all, especially by his many colleagues and friends in the ward, administration and domestic staff areas at Highgate Mental Health Centre.

“Our deepest sympathies go to his family and friends.”

Are you an Ham&High reader who’s lost a loved one to Covid-19? If you’d like to pay tribute to them in the paper contact Sam on the newsdesk on 07785 616237 or Sam.Volpe@archant.co.uk

