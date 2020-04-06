Coronavirus: One-eyed rescue dog returns the favour and helps disabled owner through isolation

One-eyed dog Annabel, saved from the meat trade in China, is supporting disabled owner Mary Garland through the coronavirus isolation. Picture: No To Dog Meat No To Dog Meat

A one-eyed dog saved from the meat trade in China is showing her appreciation by supporting her disabled owner through the gruelling coronavirus isolation.

Mary Garland, 50, who lives in Maida Vale, is confined to a wheelchair and takes immunosuppressant medication.

Classed in the “high-risk” category, Mary faces at least twelve-weeks in lockdown.

Mary said: “It has been hard not being able to go to charity events, see friends or take out the dogs, but Annabel is a great company.”

Her chow Annabel was rescued from a Chinese slaughterhouse by UK-based charity No To Dog Meat, which Mary is involved in supporting.

She was in a terrible state – partially skinned and had an eye missing – but was brought to the UK.

“She has been through so much in her own life, and now she is helping me through this challenging time,” said Mary. “She comes and cuddles me all the time and touching her soft fur is really comforting in my wobbly moments.”

You can find out more about No To Dog Meat and donate by going to www.notodogmeat.com.