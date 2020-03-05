Search

Coronavirus case confirmed in Finchley and Golders Green, MP says

PUBLISHED: 07:43 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:46 05 March 2020

A man on the Jubilee line on the London Underground tube network wearing a protective facemask. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

A man on the Jubilee line on the London Underground tube network wearing a protective facemask. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

According to Mike Freer MP, there has beeen a confirmed case of coronavirus in his Finchley and Golders Green constituency.

Mike Freer MP this week. Picture: Joshua ThurstonMike Freer MP this week. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Mr Freer posted on Facebook on Wednesday night saying: "Constituents will be understandably worried to hear of a confirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the constituency."

He also pointed the public to the online advice available from the NHS and Public Health England here.

As of Wednesday evening there had been 87 confirmed cases of the

England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty is due to appear before the government's Health and Social Care Committee while the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which is chaired by the Government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, is also meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation.

At this stage no more is known about the particular case in north London.

A number of patients suffering from coronavirus have been treated at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead.

This page will be updated as and when more information comes to light.

