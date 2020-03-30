Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 patients die at Royal Free Hospital, NHS confirms

Ten people have died from coronavirus at the Royal Free Hospital, NHS England has confirmed.

Six people died from Covid-19 at the Royal Free on Friday, March 27, with the other four fatalities on March 22, 25, 26 and 28.

In Camden there are currently 119 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

On Sunday, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK rose from 1,019 to 1,228, an increase of 209 - the second biggest day-on-day rise in the number of deaths since the outbreak began.

It means the total number of deaths is 21% higher than the equivalent figure on Saturday.

Over the weekend, two doctors died from Covid-19 - Amged El-Hawrani, a 55-year-old ear nose and throat consultant, and Adil El Tayar, 63, an organ transplant specialist.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK now stands at 19,522, as of 9am March 29.

