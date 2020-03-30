Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 patients die at Royal Free Hospital, NHS confirms

PUBLISHED: 09:03 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 30 March 2020

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Ten people have died from coronavirus at the Royal Free Hospital, NHS England has confirmed.

Six people died from Covid-19 at the Royal Free on Friday, March 27, with the other four fatalities on March 22, 25, 26 and 28.

In Camden there are currently 119 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

On Sunday, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK rose from 1,019 to 1,228, an increase of 209 - the second biggest day-on-day rise in the number of deaths since the outbreak began.

It means the total number of deaths is 21% higher than the equivalent figure on Saturday.

Over the weekend, two doctors died from Covid-19 - Amged El-Hawrani, a 55-year-old ear nose and throat consultant, and Adil El Tayar, 63, an organ transplant specialist.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK now stands at 19,522, as of 9am March 29.

For the latest coronavirus news from the Ham&High and across north London visit our live blog and join our Facebook group.

For our essential list of community groups click here.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 patients die at Royal Free Hospital, NHS confirms

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

There With You: Teddy bears and rainbows light up Camden windows

Picture: Cllr Lorna Russell

“It’s a bittersweet moment”: Highgate School headteacher “proud” but “sad” following coronavirus closure

Mr Pettitt said he was missing the school

Finding the ‘funny’ in a time of coronavirus

Clockwise from top left: Rick Kiesewetter, Tania Edwards, Stephen Carlin and Hatty Ashdown.Pictures: the artists

Camden Police issue first Covid-19 fines and arrest man who threatened coronavirus by spitting

Camden officers have warned people to follow government guidelines. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 patients die at Royal Free Hospital, NHS confirms

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

There With You: Teddy bears and rainbows light up Camden windows

Picture: Cllr Lorna Russell

“It’s a bittersweet moment”: Highgate School headteacher “proud” but “sad” following coronavirus closure

Mr Pettitt said he was missing the school

Finding the ‘funny’ in a time of coronavirus

Clockwise from top left: Rick Kiesewetter, Tania Edwards, Stephen Carlin and Hatty Ashdown.Pictures: the artists

Camden Police issue first Covid-19 fines and arrest man who threatened coronavirus by spitting

Camden officers have warned people to follow government guidelines. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Song goes to FIFA over FC Sion sacking

Alex Song in action for West Ham

Coronavirus: Delay could affect World Cup says Kane

Harry Kane during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground

Coronavirus: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s temporarily prison release extended amid pandemic

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free Nazanin

There With You: Directory lists small businesses delivering supplies during coronavirus outbreak

Jenna and Basil Fansa.

Camden Police issue first Covid-19 fines and arrest man who threatened coronavirus by spitting

Camden officers have warned people to follow government guidelines. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24