Coronavirus: Scammers ‘targeting elderly’ by offering to help with shopping during pandemic say cops

PUBLISHED: 15:38 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:43 17 March 2020

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

The vulnerable and ill “should treat invitations of help with caution” during the coronavirus pandemic warned Camden Police on Tuesday.

The borough’s cops warned: “We have recently received a small number of reports of individuals offering to go shopping for the elderly within our community as a means to then keep their money.

“As ever, please ensure you or those more vulnerable in your circles treat such invitations with caution.”

On the Next Door platform Pc Jonathan Dunbar added: “We are also aware of false information spreading online and upon WhatsApp groups regarding information and updates from the Camden Town Safer Neighbourhood Team around the Coronavirus.

“Please only adhere to information from this feed, or on Twitter.”

A huge number of legitimate groups have sprung up to help people either suffering from the Covid-19 virus or who have been forced to self-isolate.

For up-to-date information, see our rolling liveblog.

If you have fallen victim to this kind of scam during the last few days, contact the newsdesk on 077785616237 or sam.volpe@archant.co.uk

