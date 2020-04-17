Coronavirus in Camden: Leisure centre staff collect and donate unusued PPE to the NHS

Staff at Camden’s leisure centres have contibuted to a London-wide drive to collect over 100,000 pieces of personal protective equipment for our NHS.

The overshoes and gloves, normally used by staff at the centres for cleaning, maintenance and first aid were collected by workers at the Kentish Town Leisure Centre, the Oasis Sports Centre, the Pancras Square Leisure, the Swiss Cottage Leisure Centre and the Talacre Community Sports Centre

All leisure centres, gyms and pools have been closed since March 20 under the government’s lockdown rules.

David White’s Better’s partnerships manager in Camden said: “As a social enterprise we exist to support the physical, mental and social health of local communities across the UK and our primary concern is to help them through the current crisis which has hit the capital hardest.

“With our facilities now closed, we don’t need the PPE now - but the NHS does. By donating our stocks to the NHS – we can help protect more critical care staff who are doing the most important job of saving lives every day.”