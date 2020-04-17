Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus in Camden: Leisure centre staff collect and donate unusued PPE to the NHS

PUBLISHED: 11:36 17 April 2020

Camden leisure centre staff collecting unused PPE to give to the NHS. Picture: Better GLL

Camden leisure centre staff collecting unused PPE to give to the NHS. Picture: Better GLL

Archant

Staff at Camden’s leisure centres have contibuted to a London-wide drive to collect over 100,000 pieces of personal protective equipment for our NHS.

The overshoes and gloves, normally used by staff at the centres for cleaning, maintenance and first aid were collected by workers at the Kentish Town Leisure Centre, the Oasis Sports Centre, the Pancras Square Leisure, the Swiss Cottage Leisure Centre and the Talacre Community Sports Centre

You may also want to watch:

All leisure centres, gyms and pools have been closed since March 20 under the government’s lockdown rules.

David White’s Better’s partnerships manager in Camden said: “As a social enterprise we exist to support the physical, mental and social health of local communities across the UK and our primary concern is to help them through the current crisis which has hit the capital hardest.

“With our facilities now closed, we don’t need the PPE now - but the NHS does. By donating our stocks to the NHS – we can help protect more critical care staff who are doing the most important job of saving lives every day.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Hampstead Highgate Express. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sir Hugh Rossi: Former Hornsey MP and councillor dies aged 92

Sir Hugh Rossi, photographed in 1993. Picture: Desmond O’Neill Features

Coronavirus: Nurses at the Royal Free ‘jumped at the chance’ to move to Covid-19 wards, and are encouraging others to do the same

Anthony Grout and Kathleen Smyth, Royal Free nurses who have been redeployed to coronavirus wards. Picture: PA/Royal Free

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Take our daily pub quiz: March 26

Host a quiz night for your family. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ComicSans

Coronavirus: Hampstead ‘saint’, 16, leads community relief and delivers fresh fruit to self-isolating nuns

Nicolo Di Borgoricco, 16, dropping off bananas and oranges to nuns at St Dorothy's Convent. Picture: Allegra Di Borgoricco

Most Read

Sir Hugh Rossi: Former Hornsey MP and councillor dies aged 92

Sir Hugh Rossi, photographed in 1993. Picture: Desmond O’Neill Features

Coronavirus: Nurses at the Royal Free ‘jumped at the chance’ to move to Covid-19 wards, and are encouraging others to do the same

Anthony Grout and Kathleen Smyth, Royal Free nurses who have been redeployed to coronavirus wards. Picture: PA/Royal Free

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Take our daily pub quiz: March 26

Host a quiz night for your family. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ComicSans

Coronavirus: Hampstead ‘saint’, 16, leads community relief and delivers fresh fruit to self-isolating nuns

Nicolo Di Borgoricco, 16, dropping off bananas and oranges to nuns at St Dorothy's Convent. Picture: Allegra Di Borgoricco

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Lee Allinson: ‘Everyone growing up wants to be a professional footballer but I wanted to be a manager’

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (pic DBeechPhotography)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 17

Aron Nijjar celebrates bowling out Derbyshire Falcons' Wayne Madsen during their semi-final at the Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston

Coronavirus in Camden: Leisure centre staff collect and donate unusued PPE to the NHS

Camden leisure centre staff collecting unused PPE to give to the NHS. Picture: Better GLL

Coronavirus in Hampstead: Nursing staff returning to the Royal Free to fight coronavirus ‘will be supported’ promises chief

Rebecca Longmate, Royal Free Hospital director of nursing. Picture: Royal Free Hospital

Coronavirus London live updates: Lockdown continues – and should we all wear masks?

A person holds up a sign as police officers and pedestrians cheer for nurses and medical workers. Picture: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Drive 24