We'll Meet Again: Camden care homes' elderly sing in uplifting virtual choir

Care home residents came together to sing We’'ll Meet Again by Vera Lynn. Picture: Shaw healthcare Shaw healthcare

Camden care home residents have raised their voices - and spirits - in a nationwide virtual choir.

Maitland Park and Wellesley Road care homes joined in the singalong organised by Shaw healthcare on March 27.

With the elderly facing greater isolation and anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic, We’ll Meet Again – a Second World War song made famous by singer Vera Lynn – was bellowed out by residents and staff.

In her televised speech to the country on Sunday, The Queen referenced the inspirational song, saying: “We will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.”

Wellesley Road care home manager Michele Tricker said: “We had a great time hosting our very first virtual choir last week and it was great to see the smiles on everyone’s faces.

“We understand that this is a worrying time for our residents, who are unable to arrange their usual visits from friends and family, so we are doing everything we can to help them stay both positive and connected.”

