There For You: Belsize Budgens looking to boost staff and volunteers to help coronavirus delivery service

PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 April 2020

Thornton's Budgens. Photo: Isabel Infantes

Thornton's Budgens. Photo: Isabel Infantes

Archant

Thornton’s Budgens in Belsize Park is appealing for help staffing its emergency delivery service during the coronavirus crisis.

After launching the shop-by-phone service at the outset of the pandemic, the local supermarket is now looking to recruit volunteers to bolster the service.

The shop is also looking to hire paid shelf-fillers to help alleviate the pressure on its existing team-members.

Manager Andrew Thornton said: “We are in ever more need for volunteers to keep our operation going. As more and more of our team go down with illnesses and are being asked to self-isolate, keeping our basic operation going is becoming more and more challenging.”

The shop is also looking for someone who can manage the volunteers.

Volunteers who would like a shelf-filling role will also be considered –with their wages being donated to the shop’s food bank fund.

If you’re interested in volunteering contact shanthy@thorntonsbudgens.com, and if you’d like to apply for a shelf filler role send a cv to kate@thorntonsbudgens.com.

Topic Tags:

Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 patients die at Royal Free NHS Trust

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

“I was terrified”: Alexandra Palace closes boating lake after spate of people pushed in

Picture: Corinne Sweet/Alexandra Palace

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

Coronavirus: “Serious concerns” over Muswell Hill construction workers as developer promises “corrective action”

Some construction workers are faced with contracting coronavirus - or going without pay. Picture: John Mathias

Abbey Road zebra crossing made famous by The Beatles repainted during coronavirus lockdown

With roads left empty, council officers gave the Abbey Road crossing a fresh lick of paint. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

