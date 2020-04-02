There For You: Belsize Budgens looking to boost staff and volunteers to help coronavirus delivery service
PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 April 2020
Archant
Thornton’s Budgens in Belsize Park is appealing for help staffing its emergency delivery service during the coronavirus crisis.
After launching the shop-by-phone service at the outset of the pandemic, the local supermarket is now looking to recruit volunteers to bolster the service.
The shop is also looking to hire paid shelf-fillers to help alleviate the pressure on its existing team-members.
Manager Andrew Thornton said: “We are in ever more need for volunteers to keep our operation going. As more and more of our team go down with illnesses and are being asked to self-isolate, keeping our basic operation going is becoming more and more challenging.”
The shop is also looking for someone who can manage the volunteers.
Volunteers who would like a shelf-filling role will also be considered –with their wages being donated to the shop’s food bank fund.
If you’re interested in volunteering contact shanthy@thorntonsbudgens.com, and if you’d like to apply for a shelf filler role send a cv to kate@thorntonsbudgens.com.