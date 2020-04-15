Barnet charity fundraises for ‘cut off’ care leavers to have internet access during coronavirus isolation

Many care leavers are in their own bedsits with no immediate family or financial support and limited social networks. Picture: Hero Images Hero Images

A Barnet charity is fundraising to give isolated care leavers better Wi-Fi access.

Live Unlimited, which supports children and young adults in East Finchley, Golders Green and the broader borough, is calling on internet support for adults who have recently left care, and children still in care.

Many of these two groups have become increasingly cut off during coronavirus lockdown, with care leavers often in their own bedsits on low incomes with no immediate family support and limited social networks.

John Hooton, Live Unlimited chair, said: “These young people are some of society’s most vulnerable and during the Covid-19 lockdown they are even more isolated, unable to connect to their friends or do their college coursework online.”

There are currently 309 care leavers living in Barnet, many of whom don’t have home Wi-Fi, laptops or tablets, and only limited internet data on their phones.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/GiveADongle