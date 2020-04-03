Search

Coronavirus: Watchdog backs NHS amid crisis, but reminds patients to ‘speak up’ about complaints

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 April 2020

Healthwatch director Matthew Parris presented a report about the Royal Free and UCLH. Picture: Healthwatch Camden/Ken Mears

Healthwatch director Matthew Parris presented a report about the Royal Free and UCLH. Picture: Healthwatch Camden/Ken Mears

Archant

After the NHS announced complaints would be “deprioritised” during the fight against coronavirus, a local health watchdog has encouraged people to keep track of issues they would otherwise have raised.

Healthwatch Camden said it was important to get behind the NHS and join the Clap For Our Carers, but that did not mean not “speaking up when things are not right”.

The watchdog’s director Matthew Parris said: “This is an unprecedented time for the NHS and social care workforce who are working under tremendous pressure. We all need to get behind frontline staff at during this COVID-19 emergency.”

“People must still speak up if they see something that’s not right. You can share concerns with Healthwatch Camden, anonymously, if you’re not comfortable talking to people involved in your care.”

Matthew added Healtwatch would be closely documenting people’s experience amid the epidemic, too.

To share your experience with Healthwatch Camden by visiting www.healthwatchcamden.co.uk, and for up-to-date information about how hospitals are dealing with complaints, see the websites of the relevant service.

